BlackLine Wins Gold At 2019 Stevie® Awards For Great Employers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has been recognized as a 'Great Employer', winning a Gold Stevie Award at The Stevie Awards for Great Employers. More than 600 nominations from organizations across 24 countries were evaluated this year, with winners determined by the average scores of the 60 Human Resources and other professionals worldwide who acted as judges.

BlackLine was honored as one of only 18 Gold Award winners across all industries and as the only Gold recipient in the Accounting category. In 2016, BlackLine won a Silver Stevie for 'Employer of the Year' in the Accounting category. A ceremony announcing the 2019 winners took place on September 20th in New York City.

BlackLine was recognized for building a best-in-class organization that focuses on employee engagement and satisfaction. At the root of BlackLine's culture is a simple mission statement "Think, Create, Serve." BlackLine employees are challenged to constantly think of ways to improve the company, create new experiences and serve their customers, community and fellow employees. For more information about working at BlackLine and to view open positions, please visit https://www.blackline.com/careers.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: BL) cloud-based solutions automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key Finance and Accounting processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

More than 2,800 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

