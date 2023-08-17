BlackLine Wins 'Tech Cares' Award for Impactful Corporate Social Responsibility Programs

Digital finance transformation leader also named 'Company of the Year' at the San Fernando Valley Business Journal's 2023 Diversity, Equity + Inclusion Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) won a 2023 'Tech Cares' award from TrustRadius, a leading B2B software peer review platform. This is the fourth consecutive year BlackLine has been selected for the award, which celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities. BlackLine was recognized for fostering an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) among its employees, supporting employees' well-being, and for giving back to the communities in which it operates.

"BlackLine's 2023 Tech Cares award reflects their exceptional dedication to corporate social responsibility," said Megan Headley, VP of research at TrustRadius. "By championing diversity, equity, and inclusion, fostering volunteerism, supporting employees' well-being, and contributing to meaningful charitable initiatives, BlackLine exemplifies a true commitment to making a positive impact on their workforce, communities, and beyond."

The Tech Cares award comes on the heels of BlackLine being named 'Company of the Year' at the San Fernando Valley Business Journal's 2023 Diversity, Equity + Inclusion Awards. The annual program recognizes organizations that are leading by example through the use of impactful programs and proactive initiatives that demonstrate a genuine commitment to creating equitable, welcoming environments where people love to come to work. Winners were selected by a judging panel of San Fernando Valley Business Journal editors and DEI professionals from companies based in the region.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion, and corporate social responsibility, are not just buzzwords at BlackLine – they are ingrained in our core values and define our company culture," said Founder and Co-CEO Therese Tucker. "We strive to empower our employees to bring their authentic selves to work every day, fostering a workplace where everyone feels valued and respected. We believe that a diverse and inclusive workforce that is engaged with their communities is critical for innovation and success."

To learn more about BlackLine's CSR initiatives, please visit the company's DEI and ESG web pages. To see what BlackLine customers are saying at TrustRadius, go here.

