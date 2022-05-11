BlackLine Wins TrustRadius Top Rated 2022 Awards for Accounting, Financial Close and Accounts Receivable Automation

"Earning multiple Top Rated awards is testament to BlackLine's leadership position in both financial close and accounts receivable automation," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers on TrustRadius consistently highlight the convenience of having a centralized platform for financial automation, along with BlackLine's stellar customer support."

Each month, over a million B2B technology buyers, more than 50 percent from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Here's what users across multiple industries and from various company sizes are saying about BlackLine at TrustRadius.com:

Based entirely on customer feedback, TrustRadius Top Rated Awards are not influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. A detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners can be found here.

"We appreciate all the great feedback from our user community, which is now over 335,000 strong," said BlackLine CEO Marc Huffman. "It's especially gratifying to see so many happy users telling the world how BlackLine has helped automate, manage and optimize their companies' finance and accounting operations – and made their lives easier in the process."

The three Top Rated awards come on the heels of BlackLine earning '2022 Best of Finance Software' awards from TrustRadius earlier this year for 'Best Relationship' and 'Best Feature Set'. To read reviews from additional BlackLine users at TrustRadius.com, go here.

