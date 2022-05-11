BlackLine Wins TrustRadius Top Rated 2022 Awards for Accounting, Financial Close and Accounts Receivable Automation

May 11, 2022, 09:01 ET
Accounting automation software leader recognized for convenience of centralized platform and outstanding customer support, as rated by its customers at leading software peer review platform
LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has been recognized as a leader once again, earning 'Top Rated 2022' awards in the Accounting, Financial Close and Accounts Receivable (AR) categories from TrustRadius, a leading software peer review platform that has become a B2B industry standard, providing unbiased recognition of technology products based entirely on customer feedback.
"Earning multiple Top Rated awards is testament to BlackLine's leadership position in both financial close and accounts receivable automation," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers on TrustRadius consistently highlight the convenience of having a centralized platform for financial automation, along with BlackLine's stellar customer support."
Each month, over a million B2B technology buyers, more than 50 percent from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Here's what users across multiple industries and from various company sizes are saying about BlackLine at TrustRadius.com:
- "Easy to use, huge time saver - BlackLine is used internationally by all of our finance teams. This helps us track and document our review of journal entries and account reconciliations...and is helpful in documenting everything we need for SOX compliance." Senior Accountant (Telecommunications; 501-1,000 employees)
- "Automation, transparency, accuracy and controllable - [BlackLine] saves us tremendous time during the closing period, more accuracy, transparency and control. The experience I have had with BlackLine implementation consultants and the BlackLine support team is remarkable. " Principal Accountant (Computer Hardware; 1,001-5,000 employees)
- "BlackLine always has my back, so we can trust our balances! - BlackLine has many functionalities that can take data and prepare and format data that a preparer would have to do manually in Excel. This frees up time for preparers to perform value add activity/tasks/analysis. Automation at its best with BL!" Analyst (Gaming and Casinos; 1,001-5,000 employees)
- "Blackline adds efficiencies and process flow to general ledger accounting team – "BlackLine works very well for general ledger accounting teams to stay organized and meet all deadlines. It helps with visibility and a real-time understanding of where everyone's work status is. It has been instrumental in process flow efficiency for our multi-national team working in different time zones." Analyst in Finance and Accounting (Accounting Company; 5,001-10,000 employees)
- "Automating and transforming the future of accounting processes - BlackLine is well suited for organizations that have finance transformation on their road maps. It's great to automate day to day accounting processes." Accounting Manager (Leisure, Travel & Tourism; 5,001 to 10,000 employees)
- "BlackLine delivers on its promises and provides the pathway to integrated modern accounting - Our company has many subsidiaries globally on numerous ERPs. BlackLine was able to consolidate balance sheet accounting into a single source." Administrator (Electronics; 5,001 to 10,000 employees)
- "Driving accounting into the future - [BlackLine] improves communication, allows for greater traceability, creates awareness and visibility for users, provides dynamic dashboards and reports to all levels of the organization that can be adapted to individual needs." Accounting Manager (Automotive; 10,001+ employees)
- "Integrated with our ERP system - BlackLine makes it possible to have a continuous close because it is integrated with our ERP system and the balances automatically update. It has made it possible to collaborate from all over the world and reduces the audit burden as auditors are able to go in directly and obtain the support needed. BlackLine is well suited for any company looking to make their close process more efficient and scalable." Manager in Finance and Accounting (Biotechnology Company; 10,001+ employees)
Based entirely on customer feedback, TrustRadius Top Rated Awards are not influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. A detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners can be found here.
"We appreciate all the great feedback from our user community, which is now over 335,000 strong," said BlackLine CEO Marc Huffman. "It's especially gratifying to see so many happy users telling the world how BlackLine has helped automate, manage and optimize their companies' finance and accounting operations – and made their lives easier in the process."
The three Top Rated awards come on the heels of BlackLine earning '2022 Best of Finance Software' awards from TrustRadius earlier this year for 'Best Relationship' and 'Best Feature Set'. To read reviews from additional BlackLine users at TrustRadius.com, go here.
About BlackLine
Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.
More than 3,800 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.
