Blackmaple Group (BMG)'s WHAAPA Names LiNA Medical Its Exclusive Partner for Advanced Office Hysteroscopy Procedures

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiNA Medical is pleased to announce a significant milestone with the establishment of an exclusive partnership aimed at advancing hysteroscopy techniques. In collaboration with Blackmaple Group (BMG), an industry leader in medical device procurement, the LiNA OperaScope® Single-Use Operative Hysteroscopy System will be made available to BMG's WHAAPA practitioners nationwide. The LiNA OperaScope® was designed specifically with the office setting in mind. The convenient single-use design is ready for use out of the box, allowing physicians to diagnose and treat patients without the constraints of traditional hysteroscopy.

"We are delighted to partner with WHAAPA and its 3,000+ members", said Mason Green, Head of Commercial at LiNA Medical. "We have a shared mission in providing better clinical outcomes and cost-effective solutions to gynecological practices and their patients. Independent OBGYN physician groups face unique challenges in a demanding market landscape. LiNA is passionate about partnering with these dedicated professionals. Together, we are eager to drive innovation and success for women's health practices."

"BMG is excited about the potential this partnership brings to WHAAPA and our commitment to advancing medical technologies," said Dr. Jeff Gold, BMG's founder and CEO. "LiNA's single-use diagnostic and operative hysteroscopy technologies eliminate the need for reprocessing and enable us to cut costs such as cleaning supplies, maintenance, and costly repairs. As a result, it simplifies workflow, frees up resources and enables our practitioners to treat more patients."

About LiNA: founded in 1977, LiNA is a leading provider of medical devices and solutions dedicated to advancing women's healthcare through innovation. With a commitment to quality and patient care, we strive to make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide.

About BMG: founded in 2013 as a consulting firm focused on bringing business rigor to provider group management, the Blackmaple Group (BMG) has grown to become an industry leader in procurement, medical group management and healthcare economics. Under the leadership of its founder Dr. Jeff Gold and COO Marc Cooper, BMG has grown to over 16,000 physician members across the United States and continues to add new clients every day.

