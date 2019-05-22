Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT Announce Director of Client Services

Lindsay holds a degree in Marketing and Management from Baylor University. She began her journey with Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT in 2004 and has been a tremendous asset to the company since then. Throughout her tenure, she has held positions in sales, marketing and management. Her dynamic involvement and success in each of those roles has led to a strong understanding of the client experience.

"Providing superior service to our clients is paramount to our success. I am excited to lead a team that will focus solely on executing our service goals. As our company grows and expands, the service we provide to each of our customers is what has been, and will continue to be, the aspect that sets us apart," Childs says.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.bmscat.com

