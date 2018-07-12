Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT Announces New Director of Marketing

"Amanda's ability to connect with people and the heart of the customer experience makes her the most qualified person to lead our marketing efforts," said Tom Head, president of Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT. "She brings both the creativity and knowledge to further elevate our position as a leader in the disaster recovery industry. We look forward to seeing what Amanda will bring to the company in this new role."

Since 2014, Ms. Schooler has served all areas of communications and marketing as Director of Advertising and Promotions. During her time in this role, she completed certification in Water Damage Restoration and Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration from the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC).

"It is rewarding to be part of Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT, an organization which values its customers and strives to provide exceptional service," states Ms. Schooler. "I am constantly inspired by the dedication and innovation of our team as we meet the difficult challenges of disaster restoration, clean-up and reconstruction services for both our commercial and residential customers."

Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT specialize in disaster restoration, clean up and reconstruction services for both commercial and residential customers. For more information on Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT, please visit www.bmscat.com.

