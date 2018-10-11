Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT Hire New Vice President of Hospitality Services

"Mike's operational experience and knowledge of the industry is an incredible asset, that will only further our company's reach in the hospitality vertical," said Karee Huggins, Vice President of Sales at Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT. "He knows first-hand what our customers need and expect, but more importantly he knows how to exceed those expectations."

A graduate of Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Mike joins the National Account Team with more than 23 years of experience as an engineering leader across the east coast for Marriott International. During his time at Marriott International, he graduated from the Advanced Engineering Program and was honored with the 2011 Engineering Outstanding Leadership Award. In his most recent position with Marriott, Mike was the Area Director of Engineering for the Southeast, where he had responsibility for 125 properties, across all Marriott brands.

"I'm excited to start my career at Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT, while still maintaining roots in the hospitality industry. It's refreshing to think that I will still get to use my talents and experience from my past roles, but in a completely new way," said Brighton.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.bmscat.com

