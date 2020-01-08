Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT Hire Vice President of Insurance Services

Schreibel brings more than 30 years of experience within the insurance industry, having held positions in claims, recovery and consulting throughout her career. This background will help Schreibel make an easy transition into her role, while bringing an advantageous perspective to the position.

"I am excited and honored to be chosen to serve as an integral part of the growth at the BMS CAT organization. I hope to grow our client relationships within the insurance industry, as well as showcase our exceptional operational response while increasing our footprint," Schreibel says.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.blackmonmooring.com

