Blacknight Space Sponsors Accelerator to Back the Next Wave of Commercial Space Startups

PHOENIX, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial space industry is entering a new phase. The era of launch vehicles is maturing, satellite constellations are scaling, and attention is shifting toward the infrastructure, data, logistics, and services that will power the space economy over the next two decades.

Blacknight Space believes that some of the biggest companies in space haven't been built yet – and it's sponsoring an accelerator to help create them.

Blacknight Space Labs

This week, Blacknight Space announced the launch of Blacknight Space Labs, a new accelerator focused on early-stage startups building across the commercial space ecosystem. Blacknight Space is the founding sponsor of the accelerator and has a dedicated, independent team operating the program.

The program will invest up to $100,000 in each company that is selected for the cohort. The inaugural hybrid cohort will kick off in September in Phoenix, one of the emerging aerospace and defense hubs in the United States, and will conclude with a demo day held in December as the culmination of the program.

The accelerator is targeting startups across several key areas of the space economy, including:

Satellite infrastructure and communications

Space data and analytics

Orbital logistics and servicing

Lunar and cislunar economy technologies

Space-enabled defense and dual-use systems

The accelerator is focused on the broader ecosystem that will enable sustained activity in orbit and beyond – alongside launch capabilities.

"Over the next 10 years, the biggest companies in space won't just be launch companies – they'll be infrastructure, data, logistics, and in-space services companies," said Matt Halferty, founder and CEO of Blacknight Space. "We want to partner with the founders building that future and help them scale faster."

Startups in the program will receive mentorship from founders, investors, aerospace operators, and government contracting experts, along with hands-on support in product development, customer acquisition, fundraising, and navigating government and defense partnerships – a critical component for many space startups. Participants also receive access to Blacknight Space's mission simulation software, plus entry to exclusive events and partner facilities to accelerate testing, collaboration, and growth.

Applications for the inaugural cohort are now open and will be accepted through August 2, 2026.

Founders can learn more and apply at blacknightspacelabs.com.

Media Contact:

Jules Galindo

480-940-5442

[email protected]

SOURCE Blacknight Space Labs