Blackout Bliss: Transform Your Windows with New Blackout Drapery for Residential Interiors from Sunbrella

Embrace total privacy and serenity with Sunbrella Blackout Curtains, which feature the same fade-proof performance and elegant design that Sunbrella drapery is known for. While many blackout window treatment options prioritize utility over appearance, these new additions to the Sunbrella collection were designed for a beautiful and effortless drape. Sunbrella Blackout Curtains seamlessly combine timeless handcrafted design with light-filtering capabilities so homeowners can find their preferred brightness level that complements the design of their home.

"At its core, the Sunbrella Window Collection was created to marry elevated style with practicality, and the new Sunbrella Blackout Curtains are no exception," said Sean Martin, vice president and general manager of window treatments at Sunbrella. "Crafted with an unwavering commitment to both design and exceptional performance, these new stocked window treatments are made to elevate living spaces with a touch of luxury, ensuring a perfect blend of style and tranquility."

Available in a variety of lengths, the new blackout curtain offerings from Sunbrella feature a 3-in-1 construction that provides the flexibility for the curtains to be hung using a rod pocket, back tabs or clip rings. The collection is backed by a five-year warranty from Sunbrella and is GREENGUARD® Gold certified for safe indoor environments.

The new Sunbrella Blackout Curtains are only the latest introduction to the Sunbrella Window Collection. In addition to a wide range of stocked curtains, the brand recently launched the Sunbrella Custom Window Covering assortment available through select specialty window treatment dealers, delivering limitless Sunbrella window treatment possibilities.

Sunbrella Blackout Curtains are now available on Sunbrella.com and will be sold through additional retailers, including Costco, in the coming weeks. To learn more about the Sunbrella Window Collection, visit Sunbrella.com.

About Sunbrella Window Treatments

Sunbrella has revolutionized the way the world thinks about how fabrics look, feel and perform. Premium, Sunbrella window treatments integrate beautiful style with exceptional performance for residential interiors, delivering proven durability, fade-proof color, easy care and bleach-cleanability.

Introduced in 1961, Sunbrella fabrics are designed for outdoor living, indoor living, marine and commercial spaces and are manufactured and marketed by Glen Raven, Inc., a 140+-year-old, family-owned company based in North Carolina with operations worldwide. For more information about Sunbrella, including inspiration, fabric collections and where to buy, visit sunbrella.com and follow Sunbrella on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and X (Twitter) at @Sunbrella.

See Sunbrella.com/warranty for full warranty details.

[email protected]

Emma Mazour

(612) 375-8532

