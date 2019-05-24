Blackout Tattoo Removal Delivers Unparalleled Tattoo Removal and Fading for Cover-Ups in Sudbury, Ontario with Astanza Duality Laser

SUDBURY, Ontario, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackout Tattoo Removal , Sudbury's newest solution for removing unwanted tattoos, will be open to take bookings on Tuesday, June 4th. The up-and-coming tattoo removal clinic specializes in completely removing and fading unwanted ink for residents in Sudbury, Ontario and other surrounding cities. Blackout Tattoo Removal exclusively uses the Astanza Duality to perform all laser tattoo removal treatments for its unmatched power, efficacy, and ability to safely treat all skin types.

"Blackout Tattoo Removal was founded in hopes of helping people find the final version of themselves. Maybe you love your other tattoos and are ready for more or maybe you regret having even one, laser tattoo removal is the perfect tool for completely erasing an undesirable tattoo or for fading an existing tattoo to make room for a cover-up piece," said Elle Virtanen, owner. "I knew that if I wanted to deliver the best results throughout Sudbury, I had to invest in the best technology. With the Astanza Duality, my patients can feel confident knowing they're receiving safe treatments with technology they can trust."

The Astanza Duality featured at Blackout Tattoo Removal is revered as one of the most trusted laser technologies in the industry. Not only does it boast ultra-quick pulse durations, it also produces intense peak power for optimal ink shattering and faster fading for patients of all skin types. The Duality Q-switched Nd:YAG laser uses 532 nm and 1064 nm wavelengths to effectively treat a wide variety of ink colors.

"Elle and the team at Blackout Tattoo Removal have a deep love for ink and simply want to help others feel comfortable in their skin," said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Sales Representative. "We're excited to have the Astanza Duality be a part of a business that is driven by high patient satisfaction and great results."

Blackout Tattoo Removal is currently offering a $50 grand opening discount to patients who book a free consultation through the month of June.

Blackout Tattoo Removal is a laser tattoo removal focused clinic in Sudbury, Ontario that provides complete removal, selective removal, and fading for cover-ups. Unlike medical spas, physician offices, and other laser clinics, Blackout Tattoo Removal focuses solely on removing unwanted ink, making them experts in this procedure. Owner and Certified Laser Operator, Elle Virtanen, has experience working in tattoo studios and collaborating with artists. She understands what goes into applying a tattoo and uses that knowledge and experience to create the best treatment plan to remove your unique tattoo.

The laser technicians are extremely knowledgeable about the procedure and use custom protocols according to each patient's skin type and tattoo factors. They received in-depth hands-on and didactic training from the experts at New Look Laser College , the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program. Blackout Tattoo Removal offers complimentary consultations for all patients, new and existing. To schedule a free consultation, book online at https://blackoutremoval.com/ or call (705) 918-5455. Blackout Tattoo Removal is located at 2153 Armstrong St, Suite 107, Sudbury Ontario P3E 4W2.

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, DermaBlate, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

