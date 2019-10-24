Blackpoint Cyber Announces its MSP Protect Program with Special Pricing for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to Secure Their Own Networks

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blackpoint Cyber demonstrated its ongoing commitment to the MSP community by announcing its MSP Protect program, which offers special pricing to all MSPs to help secure their own internal networks. The offering includes Blackpoint's SNAP-Defense platform and 24x7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) security service with true response.

Jon Murchison, founder and CEO of Blackpoint and former US Intelligence security operations expert, describes the MSP Protect program: "Recent multiple attacks against MSPs show how cyber criminals are increasingly targeting the managed IT industry and just how dangerous these attacks are to the MSP as well as the clients they manage. We wanted to help our partners better defend themselves so we're offering special MDR pricing to help safeguard the MSP's own network with 24x7 monitoring, threat detection, and response. In addition, it provides our partners with a competitive advantage when promoting their services in the IT managed service industry."

A cyberattack is a serious event for any organization; it's particularly harrowing for an MSP who manages the IT networks of numerous clients. Most MSPs rely on remote monitoring and management (RMM) technologies to manage their clients' networks. These RMMs allow MSPs to remotely install software and run arbitrary commands or scripts, and this remote execution capability is extremely enticing to hackers. If a hacker compromises an MSP and takes control of the MSP's RMM, they can leverage it to automatically spread malware or ransomware to all the MSP's clients within seconds.

Such an incident occurred in August 2019, when a ransomware attack hit 22 Texas local governments. City business and financial operations were affected, birth and death certificate systems went offline, and some cities could not accept utility payments. City of Keene Mayor Gary Heinrich told NPR, "They got into our software provider, the guys who run our IT systems." The MSP of the affected governments later revealed that the hackers used its RMM to carry out the attack.

Unfortunately, the Texas ransomware attack is not an isolated incident. Public disclosure of MSPs and their RMMs being attacked were disclosed this year in April, June, July, and September. Attacks are also not isolated to the United States or smaller MSPs; Wipro, one of the world's largest IT service companies that works with thousands of organizations (including Fortune 500 clients) was one of the targeted MSPs. Due to the increasing frequency and potential damages of such attacks, the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security continue to warn MSPs.

As a Gartner-recognized provider of MDR, Blackpoint's service monitors an MSP's network 24x7 for attacks as well as its RMM activity. If Blackpoint detects suspicious activity it can immediately respond, isolating compromised systems, while also notifying the MSP even at 2AM. Blackpoint's MSP Protect program makes it very affordable for MSPs to get advanced threat detection and response for their own internal networks, which in turn helps protect their clients from RMM attacks.

Jon further elaborated: "MSPs need a service like Blackpoint's MDR. They need to protect their own network and RMM tools as well as their clients' networks and reputations. This special offering is the first part of our larger MSP Protect program with more capabilities and services coming soon. At the end of the day, it's about making the managed IT industry and the supply chain safer."

About Blackpoint

Blackpoint Cyber is a cyber security company headquartered in Maryland, USA. The company was established by former US Department of Defense and Intelligence cyber security and technology experts. Leveraging its real-world cyber experience and knowledge of malicious cyber behavior and tradecraft, Blackpoint provides cyber security products and services to help organizations protect their infrastructure and operations. The company's proprietary security operations and incident response platform, SNAP-Defense, is available as a product or as a 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. Blackpoint's mission is to provide effective, affordable real-time threat detection and response to organizations of all sizes around the world.

