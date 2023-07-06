Blackpoint Cyber Appoints MacKenzie Brown as VP of Security to Drive Security Vision, Empower MSPs

Brown is a leading security expert, whose expertise in advancing organizations' security posture will be harnessed for Blackpoint's security strategy and for the benefit of partners and the greater community.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackpoint Cyber, the elite technology-focused cybersecurity company providing its advanced security ecosystem via managed service providers (MSPs), has appointed security industry veteran MacKenzie Brown as its new Vice President of Security. Brown's role will shape Blackpoint's security strategy and further partner enablement as the company continues to scale.

MacKenzie Brown, Blackpoint Vice President of Security
With a wealth of experience in organizational security maturity and incident response, Brown joins Blackpoint Cyber after successful tenures at Optiv and Microsoft Detection and Response Team (DART). As an incident manager with DART, she proactively guided organizations in improving their security posture by leveraging Microsoft security solutions and developing security teams and training programs. She also supported organizations through incident recovery, providing case and crisis management expertise while navigating advanced adversary investigations.

"MacKenzie's expertise in organizational security resilience further solidifies Blackpoint's position as a thought leader in the security space," said Jon Murchison, CEO and founder of Blackpoint Cyber. "We are thrilled to have her on the Blackpoint team, where her experience will help advance our own organizational security initiatives as well as those of our partners."

As VP of Security, Brown will oversee Blackpoint's internal security strategy while playing a vital role in championing the company's product ecosystem and security vision in the MSP and cybersecurity communities. Brown's expertise will be instrumental in distilling and delivering threat intelligence insights to ensure MSPs are informed and prepared. Her efforts will contribute to establishing Blackpoint as the industry standard for MSP best practice education through the newly launched Blackpoint University.

"I am excited to join Blackpoint at a pivotal moment for the company, as the MSP market for security continues to grow," said Brown. "I look forward to uniting my cybersecurity experience with the MSP world, furthering Blackpoint's mission by enabling our partners to understand and implement security best practices."

An advisory board member for Idaho Women in Technology, Brown is actively involved in the cybersecurity community and regularly shares her expertise and passion for inclusion and technology accessibility at events and conferences. She plans to launch her own series of enablement and MSP engagement initiatives later this year.

About Blackpoint
Blackpoint Cyber offers the only world-class, nation state-grade cybersecurity ecosystem serving the MSP community. Using its own software and SOC, Blackpoint's true 24/7 MDR service not only detects breaches earlier than any other solution on the market, but also provides an actual response rather than just an alert to keep your and your clients' networks safe from widespread damage.

