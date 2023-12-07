Blackpoint Cyber Hires MSP Veteran Mike Estep to Lead Community Efforts

News provided by

Blackpoint Cyber

07 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

Estep will leverage his deep experience in the MSP industry to lead Blackpoint's initiatives helping MSP businesses scale through best practices in security.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackpoint Cyber, the SaaS-based MDR solution provider, has appointed Mike Estep as Vice President of Communities. With Blackpoint's $190 million investment from Bain Capital earlier this year, Blackpoint will be making significant investments in partner enablement and community programs. In his new role, Estep will focus on fostering the Blackpoint community and continue growing programs to offer elite content, training, tools and strategic thought leadership that help MSPs increase the success of their businesses and protect their clients.

Estep is an active leader with more than 35 years of deep experience in the MSP community and technology industry. In 33 years at BECA Inc., an Atlanta-based IT services company, he served in multiple key roles, including CEO and eight years as President, during which he grew the business by 300%. He is also a co-founder of Blue Alliance, an operator-led investment group now supporting over 37,000 users in 43 states.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Mike on board," said Jon Murchison, CEO and Founder of Blackpoint Cyber. "Mike truly understands the challenges of growing an MSP and helping businesses navigate the IT landscape. He has deep relationships and connections in the MSP community, and there's no better person to help foster the growth of the Blackpoint community to encourage the success of our MSP partners."

"I'm very excited to join the Blackpoint team," said Estep. "I have had the privilege of being a Blackpoint partner for years and have found we share a passion for helping business owners succeed and overcome the challenges they face. I look forward to working with the Blackpoint team to build a truly elite community for MSPs, where we can help them protect their customers and increase the value of their businesses."

Estep is an active member of the Cyber Nation as well as an Atlanta board member of Infragard, a private sector group working together with the FBI to protect private and public companies. He has also served on advisory boards for companies such as Microsoft, Webroot, WatchGuard, and NetWrix. Outside of work, Mike is an active member of the community serving on local community boards promoting the growth of youth and high school team athletics. 

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber is driven by the idea that every organization should have access to nation-state-grade cybersecurity solutions. Through its network of partners, Blackpoint brings a comprehensive security stack coupled with an elite security operations center that delivers industry-leading response times, every time. Founded in 2014 by former Department of Defense security and intelligence experts, Blackpoint's origin is in offensive security solutions that prevent even the most sophisticated threat actor tactics. Blackpoint is the shield businesses need in the unfair fight against cyberthreats, removing the burden of security and enabling businesses to thrive in the evolving threat landscape. To learn more, visit www.blackpointcyber.com.

SOURCE Blackpoint Cyber

Also from this source

Blackpoint Cyber brings real-time human response to the Pax8 Cloud Marketplace

Blackpoint Cyber brings real-time human response to the Pax8 Cloud Marketplace

Blackpoint Cyber, the SaaS-based MDR solution provider, today announced that its nation-state-grade cybersecurity ecosystem has entered General...
Blackpoint Cyber Releases the First-Ever Cloud MDR for Single Sign-On

Blackpoint Cyber Releases the First-Ever Cloud MDR for Single Sign-On

Blackpoint Cyber, a SaaS-based MDR solution provider, has announced the launch of a brand-new Cloud Response feature, Identity Response for Azure AD. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.