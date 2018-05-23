BlackRidge Issued 7th Patent - "Method for Statistical Object Identification" Added to its Cyber Defense Patent Portfolio

"This new patent makes claims regarding extending our technology's patented method for statistical object identification. This allows our technology to unambiguously discern and authenticate the identity of the sender, as provided by a BlackRidge identity token, to determine if the source can be trusted… are they who they say they are," said John Hayes, BlackRidge Technology Founder and CTO.

The patent covers technology utilized in the BlackRidge 4.1 release family of Transport Access Control products, designed for securing business services in enterprise and cloud environments, as well as for establishing trust in industrial control, critical infrastructure and Internet of Things environments. Release 4.1 introduced new adaptive cyber defense capabilities to extend First Packet Authentication™ technology to software endpoints and enable dynamic adjustment of trust levels to stop today's advanced cyber-attacks and protect against insider threats.

The latest patent joins the BlackRidge patent portfolio including:

Concealing a Network Connected Device, US Patent 6,973,496,

Method for Digital Identity Authentication, US Patents 8,281,127 and 8,635,445,

Method for First Packet Authentication US Patent, 8,346,951,

Method for Statistical Object Identification, US Patent 8,572,697, and

Method for Directing Requests to Trusted Resources, US Patent 9,118,644.

"At BlackRidge, we recognize the need to secure our intellectual property, so our technology is as well secured for our customers as our customer's networks are by our technology. We strive to protect the inventions in our current product offerings as well as the technology we are developing for new products and features. In addition to the seven patents we have been granted, we have seven patent applications pending," said Hayes.

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology provides an adaptive cyber defense solution that enables our customers and partners to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving technology and cyber threat environments. The BlackRidge Adaptive Trust solution provides end-to-end security that proactively isolates cloud services, protects servers and segments networks. Our patented First Packet Authentication™ technology authenticates user and device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop attacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technology. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Media Contact:

Sahl Communications

Kim Plyler

+1-484-554-5582

kim@sahlcomm.com

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

+1-949-491-8235

BRTI@mzgroup.us

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackridge-issued-7th-patent---method-for-statistical-object-identification-added-to-its-cyber-defense-patent-portfolio-300653274.html

SOURCE BlackRidge Technology International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.blackridge.us

