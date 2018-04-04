BlackRidge Technology Advances Adaptive Cyber Defense Capabilities with New Product Release to Protect Today's Global and Evolving Businesses

The Release 4.1 centers on advanced capabilities to support authentication of network connections using identity and policy enforcement within a customer environment, a critical capability in today's network environments which are adapting to support both information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) systems. This ensures that only identified and authorized users and devices have access to key systems and applications.

"We are pleased to participate in the testing of BlackRidge's Release 4.1," said Bill Thirsk, Vice President of Information Technology and CIO of Marist College. "Leveraging the College's multi-platform test beds and research environments assists our long-standing research partner, BlackRidge Technology, to develop adaptive security solutions that defend against advanced threats companies and institutions face each day."

The Release 4.1 enables more flexible deployment, configuration and integration options to more efficiently support the adaptive IT, OT and cloud security needs of BlackRidge customers and partners. These include enhanced product support for endpoints, gateways, virtual server and cloud appliances, identity integration with Microsoft Active Directory®, additional SIEM and analytic integrations for Splunk® Enterprise, IBM QRadar®, and the ELK Stack, adaptive trust levels accessible through a REST API, and an updated management system and console interface. The Release 4.1 also includes FIPS 140-2 validation, allowing BlackRidge to deploy the release to federal agencies, government service providers and other organizations that require products to be certified to meet security standards.

"Our Release 4.1 provides a new level of network security and cyber defense for our customers and partners that addresses the major failure point behind today's advanced threats and cyber-attacks," said Bob Graham, BlackRidge Chairman and CEO. "Customers can now have significantly greater trust in their critical operational services and how they protect sensitive data."

The BlackRidge 4.1 Release was tested against key customer use cases in Healthcare with a major hospital; by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for use in the U.S. Department of Defense information networks; in Critical infrastructure and Industrial IoT with the National Renewal Energy Laboratory; with IBM to protect commercial blockchain networks; and with Marist College to protect the management of their network and new cloud services like blockchain.

"This variety of industries, configurations, and deployments supported demonstrates the advanced capabilities of the BlackRidge Adaptive Trust Platform. The BlackRidge 4.1 release supports today's global and evolving businesses that are comprised of legacy, hybrid and new cloud-based applications with many different network configurations and administrative domains," said John Hayes, BlackRidge Chief Technology Officer.

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology provides an adaptive cyber defense solution that enables our customers to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving technology and cyber threat environments. The BlackRidge Adaptive Trust solution provides end-to-end security that proactively isolates cloud services, protects servers and segments networks. Our patented First Packet Authentication™ technology authenticates user and device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop attacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technology. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Media Contact:

Sahl Communications

Kim Plyler

+1-484-554-5582

kim@sahlcomm.com

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

+1-949-491-8235

BRTI@mzgroup.us

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackridge-technology-advances-adaptive-cyber-defense-capabilities-with-new-product-release-to-protect-todays-global-and-evolving-businesses-300624003.html

SOURCE BlackRidge Technology International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.blackridge.us

