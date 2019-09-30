BlackRidge Technology and NEC Asia Pacific Partner to Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackRidge Technology International Inc. (OTCQB: BRTI), a leading provider of next-generation cyber defense solutions, and NEC Asia Pacific (NEC) have signed a reseller agreement to deliver BlackRidge's cybersecurity solutions for private and public sector applications. At GovWare 2019, held October 1-3 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, the companies will be demonstrating cyber protection for smart city applications using the BlackRidge TAC Identity Device in NEC's booth.

"BlackRidge Technology's approach to 'zero-trust' through enforcement of identity across network boundaries is ideally suited for various Smart City applications, including the protection of critical infrastructure such as CCTV networks equipped with advanced video analytics," said Vivian Tay, Senior Vice President, NEC Asia Pacific.

GovWare 2019, held together with Singapore International Cyber Week, brings together global thought leaders, policymakers and innovators to discuss key cybersecurity trends, challenges and solutions. During the show, BlackRidge and NEC will demonstrate how BlackRidge's TAC Identity Device ensures secure and trusted connections between IP video cameras and NEC's NeoFace facial recognition application.

On day two of GovWare, John Walsh, chief strategy and technology officer at BlackRidge, will present an overview of zero trust security in the Advanced Identity Management and the Zero Trust Environment in Perimeter Security and Access Management track. The session, "With Great Connectivity Comes Great Responsibility," will take place from 2:20-3:00 p.m. SST on October 2 in Auditorium, Hall 406, Level 4. Walsh will also speak on a panel at the CXO Plenary, an invitation-only event of up to 180 top C-suite decision makers from public and private sectors to exchange views on key strategic developments and trends in cybersecurity.

"This partnership with NEC demonstrates our commitment to global market expansion and the move into a broader range of security applications including Smart Cities," said Rolf Lumpe, vice president of business development at BlackRidge Technology. "BlackRidge is committed to delivering on the zero trust model for both public and private applications."

About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in the Asia Pacific region. As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC's expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact centre services. Together with our research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology enables our customers and partners to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving cyber threat environments. Our zero trust approach to adaptive cyber defense proactively protects cloud services, servers and IoT devices, and microsegments networks. Our patented technology authenticates user or device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop port scanning, cyber-attacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technologies. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

