BlackRidge Technology Announces Industrial Version of its TAC Identity Device and Software for Securing IoT Networks at LiveWorx19

BOSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCQB: BRTI), a leading provider of next-generation cyber defense solutions, has announced at PTC's 2019 LiveWorx® digital transformation conference, an industrial version of its TAC Identity Device (TAC-ID), a security device for industrial Internet of things (IIoT) networks. TAC-ID provides identity at the edge for IoT environments to support network-connection authentication for new and legacy equipment in industrial, health care and critical infrastructure environments.

First demonstrated at CES in January and now available for purchase, TAC-ID is part of BlackRidge's Transport Access Control (TAC) product family, which uses the company's patented First Packet Authentication™ technology to authenticate users and devices in the very first packet of a TCP/IP session, before a network connection is established. TAC-ID can be used with legacy IoT infrastructure that was not designed to support the secure convergence of IT and OT networks and enable secure industrial automation. BlackRidge's TAC-ID is ready out-of-the-box to be integrated with PTC's ThingWorx® IIoT platform and Kepware® industrial automation connectivity software. BlackRidge IoT security solutions are available on the PTC Marketplace and directly from the company.

"Many factory, process, and building automation firms remain reluctant to connect their enterprises due to concerns surrounding privacy, data integrity and cyber security risk—not to mention the downtime, complexity and costs associated with evolving their currently installed legacy Programmable Logic Controllers," said Michael Murray, senior vice president and general manager of cyber physical systems at BlackRidge Technology. "With BlackRidge's TAC-ID, firms do not need to 'rip and replace' their current hardware and software infrastructure to safely and securely connect their enterprises to the internet. Instead, they can take an adaptive approach that is not expensive to implement and can scale over time."

BlackRidge Technology at LiveWorx, June 10-13, 2019

BlackRidge Technology is an elite sponsor of LiveWorx19, PTC's annual digital transformation conference from June 10-13 in Boston's Seaport district. The definitive global digital transformation conference illustrates how people are complemented by technology rather than replaced by it. Over the course of four days, the event brings together more than 6,000 attendees for hundreds of breakout sessions, Track Spotlight presentations, and powerful keynote speakers in an immersive, interactive technology playground.

Michael Murray, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cyber Physical Systems and John Walsh, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, will present at multiple sessions during the show on IIoT and security:

In booth #224 in the Xtropolis exhibit hall, BlackRidge staff will be demonstrating how to segment and secure IT and OT for factory automation with a zero trust approach to legacy and future architectures.

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology enables our customers and partners to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving cyber threat environments. The BlackRidge adaptive cyber defense solution authenticates identity before allowing network connections in order to proactively isolate cloud services, protect servers and IoT devices, and segment networks. Our patented technology authenticates user or device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of a network session. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop port scanning, cyberattacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military-grade and patented network security technologies. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

PTC, LiveWorx, Kepware, and ThingWorx are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

