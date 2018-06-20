BlackRidge Technology Earns U.S. Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List Certification

The DoDIN APL is administered by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and includes only those products certified for use with DoD agencies' technology infrastructure. This designation identifies products that have completed interoperability and cyber security certification via a rigorous testing process conducted by the DoD. BlackRidge previously received the Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 (FIPS 140-2) validation certificate #3151 for the cryptographic module in its products.

"Government agencies are under relentless cyber-attacks and they need to move away from legacy architectures to the new and resilient approach to cyber defense that BlackRidge Technology provides," said Robert Lentz, BlackRidge director and former DoD CISO. "Congratulations to the team at BlackRidge for achieving this huge milestone of DoDIN APL certification, that enables the DoD and other global defense organizations to move forward with purchasing BlackRidge products."

"The successful completion of the rigorous certification process required for inclusion on the DoD Approved Products List is a major accomplishment for BlackRidge that accelerates our ability to deliver innovative cyber defense solutions to the federal sector," said Bob Graham, CEO of BlackRidge Technology. "This achievement provides BlackRidge's commercial, federal and defense clients worldwide with high confidence in BlackRidge as a trusted solution provider that closes critical network security gaps and prevents today's cyber-attacks."

BlackRidge develops, markets and supports a family of products that provide next generation cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise and government networks, systems and cloud services. BlackRidge's patented First Packet Authentication™ technology was developed for the military to cloak and protect servers and segment networks. Cyber-attacks and insider threats are stopped dead in their tracks by preventing unauthorized users and attackers from performing reconnaissance of network and cloud resources, and by denying them the ability to communicate anonymously.

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology enables our customers and partners to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving technology and cyber threat environments. Our adaptive cyber defense solution uses identity to provide end-to-end security that proactively isolates cloud services, protects servers and IoT devices, and segments networks. Our patented technology authenticates user and device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop port scanning, cyber-attacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technologies. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

