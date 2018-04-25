BlackRidge Technology Helps Eliminate Fraud from Philanthropic Contributions with Jointly Developed Blockchain Application

BlackRidge experts joined with Marist faculty and IT Technical staff to collaborate with Marist Computer Science and Mathematics' sophomore, Alissa Sytsma, to develop the Hyperledger Fabric based blockchain application, which she presented at the 2018 Celebration of Undergraduate Research, Scholarship and Creative Activity (CURSCA) annual showcase. "Our partnership with BlackRidge has been tremendous in understanding blockchain technology, how to secure it, and drive innovation in this space," said Dr. Roger Norton, Dean of the School of Computer Science and Mathematics. "We collaborated with BlackRidge, Marist students, faculty, and IT staff to architect and design the solution."

"The research we have done with BlackRidge Technology is a great example of how Marist College approaches innovation. Including our students as young paraprofessionals with the institution's strong applied research culture makes Marist unique within higher education," said Bill Thirsk, Vice President of Information Technology/CIO at Marist College. "Having BlackRidge as a joint research and technology incubation partner further differentiates us. Marist will continue to develop the fraud avoidance system in conjunction with BlackRidge to provide an immutable Hyperledger Fabric blockchain that secures transactions using BlackRidge's cybersecurity stack."

"Marist College has been a tremendous cybersecurity research partner for BlackRidge, providing access to IT resources and faculty and students to collaborate on our products and solutions. Most recently, we collaborated on providing an active cyber defense for distributed network-based applications including blockchains to protect them from unidentified and unauthorized discovery and access and from DDoS attacks. We look forward to working with Marist to bring to market their hosted blockchain solution secured by BlackRidge," said Bob Graham, CEO of BlackRidge Technology.

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology provides an adaptive cyber defense solution that enables our customers to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving technology and cyber threat environments. The BlackRidge Adaptive Trust solution provides end-to-end security that proactively isolates cloud services, protects servers and segments networks. Our patented First Packet Authentication™ technology authenticates user and device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop attacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technology. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

About Marist

Located on the banks of the historic Hudson River and at its Florence, Italy campus, Marist College is a comprehensive, independent institution grounded in the liberal arts. Its mission is to "help students develop the intellect, character, and skills required for enlightened, ethical, and productive lives in the global community of the 21st century." Marist is consistently recognized for excellence by The Princeton Review (Colleges That Create Futures and The Best 381 Colleges), U.S. News & World Report (9th Best Regional University/North), Kiplinger's Personal Finance ("Best College Values"), and others. Marist educates approximately 5,000 traditional-age undergraduate students and 1,400 adult and graduate students in 47 undergraduate majors and 15 graduate programs, including fully online MBA, MPA, MS, and MA degrees. For more information, visit www.marist.edu.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



Media Contact:

Sahl Communications

Kim Plyler

+1-484-554-5582

kim@sahlcomm.com



Investor Relations Contact:

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

+1-949-491-8235

BRTI@mzgroup.us

Marist College:

Bill Thirsk

Vice President of Information Technology/CIO

Information Technology

Marist College

+1-845-575-3475

bill.thirsk@marist.edu

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackridge-technology-helps-eliminate-fraud-from-philanthropic-contributions-with-jointly-developed-blockchain-application-300636003.html

SOURCE BlackRidge Technology International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.blackridge.us

