BlackRidge Technology Partners with PYA to Provide Cyberattack Protection

RENO, Nev., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCQB: BRTI), a leading provider of next-generation cyber defense solutions, is partnering with PYA, P.C., a national healthcare management advisory and accounting firm, to fortify business operations and further secure client data against cyberattacks. By applying a zero trust network segmentation solution to PYA's business operations, BlackRidge's advanced cyber defense approach will actively address growing industry cyber risks that threaten our nation's healthcare operations and patient safety.

In August, HIPAA Journal noted that at least 200 breaches of more than 500 records each have been reported since the start of the year, with 2019 shaping up to set data breach records in the healthcare industry. Considered a top industry targeted by cyberattacks, healthcare has vulnerabilities that, if hacked, can lead to devastating consequences. From electronic health record downtime that can delay patient care to compromised patient data to critical network disruptions, these cyberattacks can significantly impact the operations of healthcare organizations large and small.

"With a different security breach in the headlines almost weekly, PYA takes our responsibility to safeguard client data very seriously. It's a never-ending challenge that requires constant vigilance. The BlackRidge partnership means our clients are protected by multiple overlapping strategies developed by an innovative world leader in cybersecurity," explained PYA Principal Barry Mathis.

Many healthcare providers manage legacy systems and a growing number of connected clinical and medical devices with known vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit. Thousands of clinical and IoT devices in hospital networks require additional levels of protection from advanced cyber threats.

"At BlackRidge, we apply innovative, identity-based network segmentation and segregation solutions and IoT protection to mitigate the risks from common attacks," said Steve Leatherman, managing director of healthcare at BlackRidge. "With network segregation, we separate critical networks from the Internet and other internal, less sensitive networks to insulate partners like PYA—and their clients—from harm."

About PYA

For more than 35 years, PYA, a national professional services firm providing management consulting and accounting, has helped its clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges related to regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, governance, business valuations and fair market value assessments, multi-unit business and clinical integrations, best practices, tax and assurance, business analysis, and operations optimization.

PYA's steadfast commitment to an unwavering client-centric culture has served the firm's clients well. PYA consistently is ranked among the Top 20 healthcare consulting firms in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare. PYA is also ranked by INSIDE Public Accounting as one of the "Top 100" Largest Accounting Firms in the U.S. Additionally, PYA has been voted a "Top Workplace" for the second straight year. PYA's affiliated companies offer clients world-class data analytics; professional real estate development and advisory resources for healthcare providers; comprehensive claims audits for self-insured Fortune 500 companies; wealth management and retirement plan administration; and medical practice management, billing, and information technology services.

PYA is an independently owned consulting and accounting firm and is a member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network. PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa. For more information, please visit pyapc.com.

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology enables our customers and partners to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving cyber threat environments. Our zero trust approach to adaptive cyber defense proactively protects cloud services, servers and IoT devices, and microsegments networks. Our patented technology authenticates user or device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop port scanning, cyber-attacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technologies. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

