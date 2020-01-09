BlackRidge Technology Selected to Collaborate on NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Project for Securing the Industrial Internet of Things

RENO, Nev., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackRidge Technology International Inc. (OTCQB: BRTI), a leading provider of next-generation cyber defense solutions, has been selected by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) to participate in the Securing the Industrial Internet of Things: Cybersecurity for Distributed Energy Resources project.

This project examines the potential cybersecurity concerns that arise from industrial internet of things (IIoT) connections as an increasing number of distributed energy resources are connected to the grid. The project will include a reference architecture, a logical design and lab-based implementation, security analysis, implementation testing, security control mapping, and adoption considerations. At project completion, the NCCoE will publish a NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide, a detailed guide to the practical steps needed to implement the reference design that addresses the identified cybersecurity challenges.

As a technology collaborator, BlackRidge will contribute its Transport Access Control (TAC) products for use in the project, including the TAC Identity Device for securing IIoT endpoints. In the NCCoE project, BlackRidge products will be integrated with other commercially available or open-source hardware and software components and configured in a laboratory environment to create an end-to-end reference design that addresses the challenges of securing IIoT connections.

"At BlackRidge we've been partnering with IIoT, industrial control system and Smart Cities leaders to address cyber risks by implementing a zero-trust security model that enforces identity across network boundaries," said John Walsh, BlackRidge chief technology and strategy officer. "We're excited to collaborate on the NCCoE project to create an industry reference architecture that includes BlackRidge products that our partners can then sell and implement to address the increasingly urgent cybersecurity needs of the energy sector."

The NCCoE is a public-private partnership that brings together industry organizations, government agencies and academic institutions under cooperative research and development agreements to collaborate in the creation of practical cybersecurity solutions that address the needs of specific industries as well as broad, cross-sector technology challenges. NIST does not evaluate commercial products under this project and does not endorse any product or service used.

BlackRidge Technology enables our customers and partners to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving cyber threat environments. Our zero-trust approach to adaptive cyber defense proactively protects cloud services, servers and IoT devices, and microsegments networks. Our patented technology authenticates user or device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop port scanning, cyberattacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technologies. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

