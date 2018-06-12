BlackRidge Technology Teams with Agile Fractal Grid to Launch New Security as a Service Offering at the 2018 Milsoft Users Conference

Milsoft has selected Agile Fractal Grid to provide Security as a Service to its 920 utilities nationwide and the addition of BlackRidge strengthens the offering. Security as a Service, a new concierge service approach to cyber security, is designed to allow systems operators to keep systems online and provide an incident response capability in the current climate of heightened cyber threats to critical infrastructure. Security as a Service (SaaS) will be introduced at the Milsoft Users Conference by Agile Fractal Grid. BlackRidge has partnered to include its identity-based cyber defense technology as a foundational element of the Agile Fractal Grid SaaS offering for the Energy and Power Grid sector.

"We are very excited to add the BlackRidge Technology to our team of teams approach to cyber security as a managed service offering for small to medium size businesses that are resource constrained and lack the expertise to manage, detect, and recover with decisive action," said Charles "Chuck" Speicher, Chairman of Agile Fractal Grid and Founder of the Security Fabric Alliance. "Together with partners like BlackRidge, we intend to transform how security is managed and delivered as a dynamic living system to the Milsoft customer base of electric coops and municipal utilities."

Michael Murray, Senior VP and GM, Cyber Physical Systems at BlackRidge, will lead new business initiatives in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Critical Infrastructure, including the Security as a Service offering for the Energy and Power Grid sector. Murray served as GM, Industrial Sensing Division at Analog Devices, and most recently, led the strategy and development of TDK's Industrial Motion business before joining BlackRidge. Murray's wide range of experience includes leading multinational hardware and software engineering teams and marketing and sales organizations. He also has experience in multi-billion-dollar, global mergers and acquisitions and Murray co-founded Artaflex, an integrated electronics company based in Canada.

"The rapidly growing cyber threat to our critical industrial, consumer and community infrastructure needs a new approach to cyber defense," said Murray. "I am excited to become part of the BlackRidge leadership team and partner with Agile Fractal Grid and participate in the Milsoft Users Conference to help address these critical infrastructure gaps and opportunities. Together, with partners like Agile Fractal Grid, our goal is to create a high growth, profitable and sustainable business for BlackRidge, our shareholders and our communities."

John Walsh, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at BlackRidge, will join Murray and BlackRidge partner Agile Fractal Grid at the Milsoft conference and present "Clear and Present Danger – How to Take Action Now!" covering the imminent threat facing our utilities and infrastructure as recent attacks proliferate and what actions the industry can take now to prevent the imminent threat from impacting our national infrastructure.

The Milsoft Users Conference is a training and team-building event that brings together providers of electric utility hardware, software and service in one of the largest Users Conference groups in the industry. The conference is June 12-14, 2018 at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort, Amelia Island, Fl. For more information visit 2018 Milsoft Users Conference.

About Agile Fractal Grid

Agile Fractal Grid is an industrial internet-of-things enterprise delivering managed service solutions transforming the nation's electric power systems and markets. Agile Fractal Grid provides a platform for IIoT systems to operate securely and resiliently, in conjunction with high performance computing and new-generation digital controls, to accurately control electric power and communications grids. Milsoft has selected Agile Fractal Grid to provide Security as a Service (SaaS) to its 920 utilities nationwide.

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology provides an adaptive cyber defense solution that enables our customers and partners to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving technology and cyber threat environments. The BlackRidge Adaptive Trust solution provides end-to-end security that proactively isolates cloud services, protects servers and segments networks. Our patented First Packet Authentication™ technology authenticates user and device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop attacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technology. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

