BlackRidge to Present Cybersecurity Integration to Extend Security Policies to Cloud Environments at Cisco Live 2018

Doug Johnson, BlackRidge Senior Director of Solution Engineering, will present a session in the Security Village Theater discussing how BlackRidge Transport Access Control (TAC) utilizes Cisco pxGrid to extend Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) security policies to cloud environments and enforce identity-based access control. He will also explain how BlackRidge TAC uses its patented First Packet Authentication™ to secure networks on the first packet, effectively cloaking server and cloud workloads from unidentified or unauthorized users.

"The collaboration with Cisco highlights the benefits of using BlackRidge Transport Access Control to extend security controls from Cisco Identity Services Engine to cloud environments," said Bob Graham, BlackRidge Chairman and CEO. "The veracity of today's advanced threats and cyber-attacks requires the integration and automation of cyber defenses to provide consistent policy management and enforcement across hybrid cloud and IT environments."

BlackRidge will demonstrate cybersecurity solutions integration in the Cisco Live Security Village throughout the convention. Johnson will present his seminar on Extending Cisco Identity Services Engine Policies to the Cloud and Beyond in the Security Village Theater on Wednesday, June 13, at 11:10 a.m. ET. Cisco Live, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference, will be held in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, June 10-14, 2018. For more information on how to attend, visit Cisco Live 2018.

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology provides an adaptive cyber defense solution that enables our customers and partners to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving technology and cyber threat environments. The BlackRidge Adaptive Trust solution provides end-to-end security that proactively isolates cloud services, protects servers and segments networks. Our patented First Packet Authentication™ technology authenticates user and device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop attacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technology. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

