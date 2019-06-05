BlackRidge to Present on Assuring Zero Trust Networks Spanning Physical, Virtual and Cloud Environments at Cisco Live 2019

RENO, Nev., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCQB: BRTI), a leading provider of next-generation cyber defense solutions, announced today that the company will present a session on how to properly assure a zero trust network that spans physical, virtual, and cloud computing resources in the Security Village at Cisco Live, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference, in San Diego, CA, June 9-13, 2019. As a member of the Cisco Solutions Partner Program, BlackRidge has collaborated with Cisco to leverage the Cisco pxGrid (Platform Exchange Grid) framework to extend the reach of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) to cloud environments and beyond.

Doug Johnson, Vice President, Strategic Alliances at BlackRidge Technology, will present a session in the Security Village Theater discussing how leveraging Cisco ISE, and DUO Security (a Cisco Company) using BlackRidge Transport Access Control (TAC) can assure a zero trust network that spans physical, virtual, and cloud computing resources. Johnson will outline how BlackRidge TAC extends these complementary Cisco technologies to provide identity-based security across networks that you do not have total control over but must utilize to deliver your immediate and long-term business needs.

"The zero trust model is a philosophy that evolved from years of enterprises getting burned by the assumption that anyone operating from within the security perimeter should be inherently trusted, and as computing resources increasingly span physical, virtual and cloud environments, assuring identity has become increasingly critical," said Bob Graham, BlackRidge Chairman and CEO. "In today's climate of advanced threats and increasingly sophisticated threat actors, our collaboration with Cisco recognizes this need for identity-based solutions within environments that are hard to control but vital to business success."

BlackRidge will demonstrate cybersecurity solutions integration in the Cisco Live Security Village throughout the convention. Johnson will present his seminar, "From Zero to Hero With Trust on Your Side," in the Security Village Theater on Tuesday, June 11 at 1:15 p.m. PT. Cisco Live, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference, will be held across three venues – the San Diego Convention Center, Marriott Marquis San Diego, and Hilton Bayfront San Diego, June 9-13, 2019. For more information on how to attend, visit Cisco Live 2019.

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology enables our customers and partners to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving cyber threat environments. The BlackRidge adaptive cyber defense solution authenticates identity before allowing network connections in order to proactively isolate cloud services, protect servers and IoT devices, and segment networks. Our patented technology authenticates user or device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of a network session. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop port scanning, cyberattacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military-grade and patented network security technologies. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

