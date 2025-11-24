BlackRock and AccessFintech Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Post-Trade Connectivity and Workflows

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) and AccessFintech (AFT), a leading data and workflow collaboration network for financial markets, today announced a strategic partnership. Through Aladdin®, BlackRock's technology platform that unifies the investment management process, the firms will aim to deliver bilateral connectivity and real-time post-trade collaboration between the global buy-side Aladdin platform community, and the 250+ capital markets and asset servicing institutions already connected to AccessFintech's Synergy Network.

"This partnership is a major milestone in our mission to unlock capital market efficiency at scale," said Sarah Shenton, CEO of AccessFintech. "We're proud to deepen our relationship with BlackRock and bring the power of our Synergy Network to Aladdin platform clients. This integration will enable interoperable, secure, and intelligent workflow across the investment lifecycle—delivering tangible benefits to the buy-side and enhancing collaboration for brokers, custodians and agent bank participants."

A New Standard for Post-Trade Collaboration

The integration between AccessFintech and the Aladdin platform seeks to enable secure, API-first connectivity between buy-side firms and their sell-side, asset-servicing, and market-infrastructure counterparties. Benefits for Aladdin clients include:

Real-time visibility into trade lifecycle events and collaborate directly with brokers and custodians to resolve exceptions and reduce fails;





Access to real-time, cross-asset, multi-region data and AI-driven predictive analytics without changing existing infrastructure;





Accelerated remediation processes and reduce operational risk across securities, private markets (loans), and derivatives (swaps).

Sell-side participants and asset servicers gain a powerful new channel to engage with the global network of buy-side firms on the Aladdin platform, enabling faster resolution and prevention of exceptions and providing transparency for better decision-making to improve client outcomes.

"BlackRock has accelerated its strategy in partnership with AccessFintech, integrating real-time data across the post-trade and asset servicing lifecycle. This delivers more efficient workflow, greater interoperability, and improved risk management," said Michael Debevec, Head of Global Investment Operations at BlackRock. "Our partnership extends these benefits to the wider Aladdin community, helping clients achieve higher operational performance and capacity throughout the investment lifecycle with a broader ecosystem of collaborators, enhancing the client experience."

Strategic Investment to Accelerate Innovation

BlackRock has separately made a strategic capital investment in AccessFintech designed to support the company's next phase of growth, including product innovation, global expansion, and deeper ecosystem integration. The investment reflects a shared commitment to a more connected, data-driven capital markets infrastructure.

"BlackRock shares our vision for what advanced technologies can do to transform the post-trade landscape," added Shenton. "This investment will accelerate our efforts to bring to market the innovations that continue to drive alpha for our clients."

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About AccessFintech

AccessFintech enables secure, interoperable data sharing and enrichment across platforms, helping financial institutions collaborate more efficiently on post-trade workflows.

Our AccessFintech Synergy Networks are modern, secure collaboration networks that aggregate and synthesize multi-party data—including transactions, positions, cash, and reference data— specialized for three asset classes: Securities, Private Markets (Loans), and Derivatives (Swaps). Today, more than 250 institutions contribute over 1 billion transactions each month, creating shared insights that drive operational efficiency and risk reduction. Through interoperable integrations, AccessFintech provides visibility into post-trade processes, enabling firms to mutualize risk and make better collaborative decisions across organizational boundaries.

Beyond the Synergy Networks, clients also leverage data normalization and enrichment capabilities to consolidate internal data for critical needs such as regulatory reporting and to enable efficient API connectivity with new technologies—reducing implementation costs and complexity.

For more information, please visit accessfintech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE AccessFintech; BlackRock