BlackRock Construction Announces Founder Shon Harris's Latest Award

CALUMET PARK, Ill., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackRock Construction proudly announces that its founder, Shon Harris, has been recognized as one of Crain's 2024 Notable Black Leaders in an editorial feature that appeared in the August 26 print issue of Crain's Chicago Business. This prestigious acknowledgment celebrates Shon's outstanding contributions to the construction industry and his ongoing commitment to empowering the Black community.

Shon Harris Crain’s 2024 Notable Black Leaders

With an impressive 27-year career in construction, Shon Harris began his journey as an IBEW Local 134 apprentice, gradually building a legacy that spans across multiple successful enterprises. As the owner of both LiveWire Construction and BlackRock Construction, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, steering both companies to new heights. Under his direction, these firms employ over 150 professionals and manage approximately $40 million in annual revenue.

One of Shon's most significant achievements in recent years is his strategic expansion of LiveWire Construction and BlackRock Construction. Historically, this sector has posed substantial barriers for Black-owned businesses, but Shon's vision has successfully enabled his companies to break through, creating long-term benefits not only for the businesses but also for the community at large. Since 2022, the organizations have completed six solar projects that provide approximately 20 megawatts of green energy to local Illinois communities, significantly contributing to the region's sustainable future.

In addition to his commercial success, Shon is a passionate advocate for equitable representation of the Black community within the construction field. He is the founding member and inaugural president of the Black Contractors Owners & Executives, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing Black construction companies and related professional service firms. Even after his presidency, Shon remains deeply involved as a board member and committee chair, driving initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion within the industry. His dedication extends further, as he serves on the Chicago Building Congress's Diversity Committee, the Chicago Transit Authority's DBE Advisory Board, and the Workforce Development Advisory Board for Revolution Workshop.

Shon's recognition as a Notable Black Leader aligns seamlessly with BlackRock Construction's mission to foster growth and opportunity within the construction industry. This award is not only a testament to his dedication but also a celebration of the potential that exists within the Black community when given equitable opportunities.

For more information about Shon Harris's award and the impactful work being done at BlackRock Construction, please contact us at www.blackrock-construction.com/contact .

About BlackRock Construction:

BlackRock Construction is a leading commercial construction firm based in the Chicago area, committed to delivering high-quality projects while promoting diversity and inclusion within the industry. Under the leadership of Shon Harris, the company has positioned itself as a trailblazer in sustainable construction practices, forging a path toward a more equitable future for all. Learn more at www.blackrock-construction.com .

