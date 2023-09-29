BlackRock to Host Bob Woodruff Foundation's VOWS Symposium for Veterans Returning to the Civilian Workforce

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Military veterans, spouses, service members who are returning to civilian life, and corporate hiring managers are invited to attend the Bob Woodruff Foundation's VOWS Symposium on November 2, 2023, from 8:30 am to 5 pm ET in New York City. VOWS—a consortium of more than 100 firms nationwide--facilitates career and business opportunities for veterans and their spouses. Hosted by BlackRock, the Symposium encourages organizations to collaborate, develop, and share veteran recruiting and retention best practices. The Symposium also allows veterans, spouses and service members who are returning to civilian life to meet with corporate recruiters about professional opportunities and receive career advice.

"As Co-Executive Sponsors of BlackRock's Veterans & Allies (VET) Network, we are thrilled to partner with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to present and host this year's VOWS Symposium from our global headquarters in November. For BlackRock, supporting veterans, and their families, as they transition from the military to civilian life has been, and continues to be, a high priority. We look forward to the VOWS Symposium to further BlackRock's impact within the veteran community," shared Gary Shedlin, Vice Chairman of BlackRock and Sudhir Nair, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Aladdin, BlackRock.

The Symposium includes discussions on how to support those who continue to serve as reservists and military spouses and on the importance of military cultural competency and retention of veterans in the workforce. There are also workshops to help veterans and hiring managers translate military skills to civilian workplace demands. Speakers include

Ralph Andretta, President and CEO, Bread Financial

General Robert B. "Abe" Abrams (ret.)

Lieutenant General Michelle D. Johnson (ret.)

Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO, Bob Woodruff Foundation

Sudhir Nair, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Aladdin, BlackRock

Gary Shedlin, Vice Chairman, BlackRock

Carolyn Vadino, Managing Director, Global Head of BlackRock's Commercial Communications

Bob Woodruff, ABC News Correspondent and Founder, Bob Woodruff Foundation

"Today, over 25% of veterans are younger than 50, and this means that many have the opportunity for continued meaningful employment in a second career after service," shared Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "We are grateful to BlackRock for their support of our VOWS Symposium, and of our efforts to facilitate relationships between veterans and potential employers and to connect veterans to their next career."

Registration for the 2023 New York City VOWS Symposium is open and there is no cost to participate: bobwoodrufffoundation.org/event/2023-nyc-vows-symposium-2/

About VOWS

VOWS builds relationships between veterans and employers – from Wall Street to main street, in communities nationwide. In partnership with corporations across industries—data intelligence, media, banking, technology, real estate—VOWS hosts networking events, and facilitates career and business opportunities for veterans and service members who are returning to civilian life. For more, visit veteransonwallstreet.com.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $146 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. For more visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org.



About BlackRock

We're an asset manager and one of the world's leading providers of investment, advisory, and risk management solutions. We're a fiduciary to our clients, and by investing on their behalf, we help millions of hardworking Americans experience financial well-being. Our purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. Together with our clients, we're contributing to a more equitable and resilient world – today and for generations to come. For more, visit blackrock.com

