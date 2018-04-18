BlackStar Financial President Presented at Cannabis Real Estate Investing Seminar at USC

Holcomb shared her expertise at the Cannabis Real Estate Investment and Development session, which presented an overview of the regulatory framework for legal cannabis production, manufacture and distribution; impacts on real estate in California; and investing opportunities in the burgeoning market.

Seminar attendees learned how seasoned real estate professionals are investing in the cannabis industry, and practical considerations for investors looking to reposition assets to benefit from what is forecasted to be a multi-billion dollar industry.

Holcomb recently developed Gold Flora Farms, a 28-acre fully licensed cannabis campus in Desert Hot Springs, which includes 620,000 sq. ft. of space for state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, distributing and testing. The complex was funded with private investments and is notable for its proximity to infrastructure and utilities, low tax rate, and freeway access. Tenants are expected to start their improvements in June of this year.

"We started the planning process over two years ago, and it is great to see our vision coming to fruition," Holcomb stated. "Our tenants are the real winners, especially when comparing local tax rates with other areas of California, and the city's willingness to help with the process."

The USC panel provided a snapshot of how to get involved in the cannabis industry, and noted the obstacles and opportunities that lie ahead. Holcomb discussed the importance of understanding city ordinances, as each municipality can make its own regulations governing cannabis businesses. She discussed where to find private money to invest in cannabis businesses, as banks typically don't offer loans on these ventures. She also commented on regulatory changes occurring in the sector, and said that savvy investors now have a rare window of opportunity to get into the market at an early stage.

