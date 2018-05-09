BlackStar Industrial Properties Announces Summer Opening at Gold Flora Farms in Desert Hot Springs

Gold Flora Farms is a fully licensed 620,000 sq. ft. facility, ideally suited for cultivation, manufacturing (volatile and non-volatile), testing, and distribution. BlackStar Industrial Properties is offering affordable lease rates in thoughtfully designed spaces that allow tenants to build out improvements to meet their own needs.

The company is also providing turnkey plans for cultivation – providing entrepreneurs and businesses a leg up in the rapidly growing cannabis industry.

Limited space is available in the facility, beginning July 2018.

Built specifically for the unique requirements of the cannabis industry, Gold Flora Farms offers cannabis companies with a "one-stop-shop" environment, where all business needs can be handled under one roof.

Greg Gamet, Chief Cannabis Officer of Gold Flora, says the campus will become the new standard for cultivation, manufacturing, testing, distribution and production.

"We have been planning the facility for over two years, and have worked with leading experts to build the most comprehensive, well-designed cannabis campus in the world," he said. "Space is in high demand and we are choosing the best companies with a history of compliance to join our list of outstanding tenants."

Gamet, a well-known professional in the cannabis industry, said there are many challenges in starting a business and competing in this newly regulated market. "We have eliminated many of the obstacles that most cannabis businesses face," he said. "We are tightly aligned with the City of Desert Hot Springs, and we look forward to having the nation's best cannabis companies under our roof, starting this summer."

For more information or a lease application, contact BlackStar Industrial Properties at: www.blackstarfinancial.com, or call: (949) 252-1177.

For more information on Gold Flora, visit: www.golflfora.com, or call: (720) 352-2380.

Connect:

Facebook: facebook.com/goldfloraCA

Instagram: instagram.com/goldflora_ca

Twitter: twitter.com/Goldflora_CA

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackstar-industrial-properties-announces-summer-opening-at-gold-flora-farms-in-desert-hot-springs-300645130.html

SOURCE BlackStar Industrial Properties

Related Links

http://www.blackstarfinancial.com

