Blackstar pushes for change, one sign at a time.

Blackstar is making a difference in their own backyard.

NEW ORLEANS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstar Diversified Enterprises, headquartered in New Orleans, was an integral part of a historic day in our country! After a unanimous vote by the city council in January 2022, the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works started the process of removing the former Robert E. Lee Blvd and installing the new Allen Toussaint Blvd street signs! Blackstar Diversified Enterprises VP of Sales Chad Risher worked directly with the City of New Orleans to get these signs fabricated and delivered! Allen Toussaint, who passed in 2015, was a New Orleans native and world-renowned musician. Per former council member Brossett, "The City of New Orleans should prioritize celebrating our culture bearers, our diversity, and everything that makes our City special." Blackstar is so grateful to be involved in these historical events of "country building" that we can one day tell our grandchildren about!

@Chad has been with Blackstar for 3 years, and has recently taken the helm of VP of Sales. He can be contacted via email or called @ 225-302-4529 for any traffic related questions.