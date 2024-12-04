The autonomous, portable fire monitoring solution leverages proven and approved multi-spectrum infrared flame detection and smoke video analytics for fast fire identification and notification, enabling companies to reduce fire watch costs and reallocate staff resources.

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackStarTech® , a division of Constellation, focusing on providing resilient solutions for targeted power, lighting, and communications, has successfully completed FM Approvals' certification requirements for its FireSight® Robotic Fire Watch Series. FireSight is an innovative, autonomous fire detection solution created for hot work environments. FireSight® was tested and certified to the requirements of FM Approval Standard 3270 for Remote Fire Watch Systems. Compliant with NFPA® standards, FireSight® also effectively monitors areas where traditional fire detection systems are temporarily offline and is an ideal choice for monitoring high-value assets and areas at elevated risk from fire.

BlackStarTech® earns FM Approval for its FireSight® Robotic Fire Watch Series, which detects and alerts hot work fire hazards. FireSight is an innovative, autonomous fire detection solution created for hot work environments.

In a groundbreaking technology collaboration, BlackStarTech and Fike Corporation joined forces to develop the FireSight Robotic Fire Watch Series. This cutting-edge product, designed to minimize losses from hot work-related fires, integrates insights from FM, a leading commercial property insurer and FM Approvals, a renowned third-party certifier of loss prevention solutions, including fire safety equipment. FireSight marks a significant milestone as the first product of its kind to receive approval from FM Approvals, reflecting its exceptional capability to enhance fire safety in critical operations.

Hot work activities include cutting, welding, brazing, soldering, grinding, drilling, chipping, blasting, heat-treating, and thawing pipes. According to a 2021 study by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), hot work caused an average of 4,580 structure fires annually between the years 2014 and 2018, accounting for an estimated $484 million in annual losses in the United States alone. FM Approvals reviewed, tested, and audited the FireSight Robotic Fire Watch Series and approved the system for post-hot work monitoring.

"The current standard method for monitoring hot work includes a stationed individual to oversee and alert on developing fires, which often translates into a talented team member not utilizing more complex skills to stand watch," said Benjamin Youman, Strategic Implementation Director at BlackStarTech. "In addition to helping companies mitigate risk and prevent losses, this state-of-the-art system will help many organizations better allocate staff attention to responsibilities that require more nuanced concern and execution."

FireSight joins an already sophisticated suite of products offered by BlackStarTech, including Lightworks® Smart Lighting Solutions, Genesis® Power Carts and Power Packs, QuantumCore® Battery UPS and BESS Systems, and the Beacon Broadband 5G Private LTE Network solution. Products are conceived and developed with demanding applications in mind, including implementations in utilities, nuclear stations, emergency response, healthcare, government, military, industrial, and telecommunications. BlackStarTech provides reliable and resilient products and methods for entities to protect complex systems at critical moments.

"BlackStarTech is pioneering an autonomous system solution, and Fike eagerly joined the development process, recognizing its potential to boost productivity and minimize damage in hot work environments using proven and approved technology" said Rick Jeffress, Fike Director of Business Development. "The FireSight Series features the Fike IR3-HD all-environment flame detectors, video analytics smoke detection, and our SHP-PRO fire alarm system. Each component is FM Approved, confirming reliable, accurate, and rapid-fire detection capabilities."

To learn more about BlackStarTech, visit www.blackstartech.com .

About BlackStarTech:

BlackStarTech protects industrial facilities, businesses, first responders, government entities, employees, and citizens by delivering rapidly deployable portable emergency power and lighting solutions. BlackStarTech developed its first offerings after recognizing the need for reliable back-up power in the nuclear industry. BlackStarTech seeks to revolutionize how emergency power and lighting solutions are employed to support critical facilities, equipment, and personnel in the United States and abroad. BlackStarTech provides innovative tactical solutions for advanced portable power packages, essential emergency response, and advanced lighting solutions knowing they must be highly reliable while improving the value, productivity, and safety of the environments in which they are leveraged. Learn more at www.blackstartech.com .

SOURCE BlackStarTech