Blackstone AirFryer Griddle Combo Innovates By Bringing The AirFryer Outdoors

Combining a gas-heated AirFryer with the flat-top griddle surface opens up seemingly endless possibilities of cooking options.

Two AirFryer drawers and a third warming drawer each add an additional 249 cubic inches of cooking capacity to the 756-square-inch griddle surface.

But it's not just the extra space that will have you making a lot of bacon.

The AirFryer's powerful convection fans do double duty as they create a supercharged baking oven.

Its 13,000 BTU's of gas heat air fries, bakes, and browns foods quickly and efficiently - a cooking technique that was relatively unthinkable in outdoor cooking until now.

AirFryers are embraced as a healthier method for cooking foods that are typically deep fat fried. Between the two AirFryer drawers, the griddle, and the warming drawer, the AirFryer Griddle Combo allows you to choreograph your meals so all your food can be done simultaneously and served piping hot.

Having the ability to cook perfect French fries, cheesy Mozzarella sticks, or tasty potato tots in the AirFryer doesn't mean you're limited to just pub grub. Chances are the AirFryer Griddle Combo will challenge you to put the cooker to the test with delicious veggie dishes like Buffalo-style cauliflower, eggplant parmesan, or crispy zucchini chips.

The AirFryer also bakes as well as it browns. Powerful fans circulate hot air so you'll be making biscuits, muffins, scones, and all kinds of baked treats in a fraction of the time of a conventional oven.

Side dishes and appetizers are just the beginning of your culinary adventures with the AirFryer Griddle Combo. People who love meat as a main course can easily make dishes like juicy beef and mushroom kebabs, teriyaki pork, or Nashville-style chicken.

And if themed meals are your thing, you will have loads of fun making Asian griddle- fried rice with crispy eggrolls. Or have a fajita fiesta with black bean flautas. Complete with cinnamon churros for dessert.

The Blackstone AirFryer Griddle Combo will be exclusively available at Walmart in 2020.

