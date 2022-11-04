Blackstrap Molasses Market Size to Grow by USD 1.4 Bn, Liquid to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blackstrap molasses market size is likely to grow by USD 1.4 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.89% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for low-calorie sweeteners. However, the fluctuating prices of molasses extract will challenge market growth. To understand the driving forces behind the blackstrap molasses market and target potential customers, Download our FREE PDF Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blackstrap Molasses Market 2022-2026

What are the major trends in the blackstrap molasses market?

Rising cold-pressed molasses extraction activities is a key trend in the global blackstrap molasses market.

Rising cold-pressed molasses extraction activities is a key trend in the global blackstrap molasses market. What is the year-over-year growth rate of the blackstrap molasses market in 2022?

The year-over-year growth rate of the blackstrap molasses market in 2022 is 2.66%.

The year-over-year growth rate of the blackstrap molasses market in 2022 is 2.66%. How big is the APAC market?

67% of the blackstrap molasses market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

67% of the blackstrap molasses market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Is the market concentrated or fragmented?

The blackstrap molasses market is fragmented.

Blackstrap Molasses Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Liquid: The liquid segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Blackstrap molasses is used in the ethanol fermentation process to produce different varieties of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.



Powder

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

To learn more about the contribution of each segment and region and their impact on the future of the market, Download a FREE Sample

Blackstrap Molasses Market 2022-2026: Scope

The blackstrap molasses market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Blackstrap Molasses Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this blackstrap molasses market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. Allied Old English Inc., B&G Foods Inc., BE San Antonio, BUFFALO MOLASSES LLC, Cora Texas Manufacturing Co., Crosby Molasses Co. Ltd., Fairly Traded Organics LLC, ED and F Man Holdings Ltd., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Florida Crystals Corp., Meridian Group, Malt Products Corp., Noushig Inc., Michigan Sugar Co., Pure Diets India Ltd., Pestell Nutrition Inc., Sweet Harvest Foods Inc., Santander Sugar Group, and Zook Molasses Co. are some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Blackstrap Molasses Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist blackstrap molasses market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the blackstrap molasses market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the blackstrap molasses market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of blackstrap molasses market vendors

Related Reports

Global Probiotics Market by Product, End-user, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The introduction of new products is a trend in the market. The global probiotics market is highly competitive. Vendors in the market are introducing new and innovative products every year to sustain in the market competition.

Brown Rice Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The emergence of quick-cooking brown rice varieties is a trend in the market. Brown rice is considered a superfood due to its numerous nutritional and health benefits. Hence, it has witnessed exponential growth in sales among health-conscious urban consumers.

Blackstrap Molasses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.66 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Old English Inc., B and G Foods Inc., BE San Antonio, BUFFALO MOLASSES LLC, Cora Texas Manufacturing Co., Crosby Molasses Co. Ltd., ED and F Man Holdings Ltd., Fairly Traded Organics LLC, Florida Crystals Corp., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Malt Products Corp., Meridian Group, Michigan Sugar Co., Noushig Inc., Pestell Nutrition Inc., Pure Diets India Ltd., Santander Sugar Group, Sweet Harvest Foods Inc., and Zook Molasses Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Allied Old English Inc.

Exhibit 89: Allied Old English Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Allied Old English Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Allied Old English Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 B and G Foods Inc.

and G Foods Inc. Exhibit 92: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 BUFFALO MOLASSES LLC

Exhibit 95: BUFFALO MOLASSES LLC - Overview



Exhibit 96: BUFFALO MOLASSES LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: BUFFALO MOLASSES LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Crosby Molasses Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Crosby Molasses Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Crosby Molasses Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Crosby Molasses Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 ED and F Man Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 101: ED and F Man Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: ED and F Man Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: ED and F Man Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: ED and F Man Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Florida Crystals Corp.

Exhibit 105: Florida Crystals Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Florida Crystals Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Florida Crystals Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

Exhibit 108: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Overview



Exhibit 109: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Segment focus

10.10 Malt Products Corp.

Exhibit 112: Malt Products Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Malt Products Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Malt Products Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Sweet Harvest Foods Inc.

Exhibit 115: Sweet Harvest Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Sweet Harvest Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Sweet Harvest Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Zook Molasses Co.

Exhibit 118: Zook Molasses Co. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Zook Molasses Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Zook Molasses Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

About Us

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio