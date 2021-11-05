Blackstreet x LLusion Release "No Diggity" Remix

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the release of the 25th anniversary edition of American R&B group Blackstreet's hit album Another Level, producer LLusion, known as "the remix guy" on TikTok is celebrating by releasing a brand new remix of their classic song "No Diggity," which is out now on all DSPs .

LLusion is an American music producer and remixer. With social media following of over 4.5 Million, LLusion has used TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Soundcloud to generate traffic to his projects; including his next EP set to release later this year.