Blackthorn Expands Onsite Event Suite with the Launch of Smart Capture, Event Navigator, and Badge Generator

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackthorn , the Salesforce-native event management company, today announced the launch of three new onsite event solutions Blackthorn Smart Capture, Blackthorn Event Navigator, and Blackthorn Badge Generator, all designed to maximize the impact of in-person event experiences.

Together, these products extend the Blackthorn Events platform, empowering event teams to manage the attendee journey from the moment an attendee arrives.

Blackthorn Smart Capture is a universal lead capture app that lets teams scan any badge or business card — no QR codes or rented scanners needed — and sync leads directly into Salesforce. With AI-powered enrichment and full data ownership, Smart Capture helps teams capture, qualify, and follow up faster, all while reducing post-event delays.

"In an era dominated by automation and AI, face-to-face experiences are invaluable to build trust and drive business outcomes," said Chris Federspiel, CEO of Blackthorn. "Events are where relationships begin and grow. Our customers are telling us they want technology that amplifies these human moments. With our new onsite suite, we're giving teams the tools to turn every in-person interaction into measurable impact."

Three New Tools for the Onsite Experience

Blackthorn Event Navigator : The mobile attendee app built for Blackthorn Events keeps participants informed, on track, and connected. Event Navigator brings together agendas, digital tickets, real-time updates, and an attendee directory in one convenient app. Organizers can launch mobile event experiences in just a few clicks, with event data synced automatically with Salesforce.

Blackthorn Badge Generator : A Salesforce-native badge generation tool that replaces manual prep with automation. Using prebuilt Word templates and Nintex flows, teams can design, merge, and print badges in bulk or on demand. Every badge reflects the latest Salesforce data, ensuring brand consistency and accurate attendee information across every event.

"These launches bring every onsite moment, including registration, check-in, navigation, and lead capture, directly into Salesforce — your single source of truth," said Katie Campbell, Sr. Director of Product at Blackthorn. "Blackthorn empowers event professionals and admins to remove manual steps and simplify operations, so they can focus on delivering great experiences."

Doubling Down on Onsite Event Management

The introduction of Smart Capture, Event Navigator, and Badge Generator represents a major expansion of Blackthorn's onsite event management suite, which has been a strategic focus for 2025. Each product addresses a key part of the in-person event workflow:

Smart Capture accelerates lead collection, follow-up, and event-driven revenue.

accelerates lead collection, follow-up, and event-driven revenue. Event Navigator ensures every attendee stays informed, on schedule, and in the know.

ensures every attendee stays informed, on schedule, and in the know. Badge Generator saves hours of setup and ensures consistent, branded attendee badges.

By keeping every touchpoint within Salesforce, Blackthorn helps organizations reduce complexity, eliminate data silos, and measure event performance with clarity and confidence.

For more information about Blackthorn, visit www.blackthorn.io .

About Blackthorn

Blackthorn is the leading Salesforce®-native event management platform. With Blackthorn, you can run your entire event program from your Salesforce CRM. Blackthorn Payments centralizes online, subscription, event, and mobile payments directly in Salesforce. Blackthorn Messaging lets you easily send and track text message communications directly in Salesforce. Blackthorn was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York.

