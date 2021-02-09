Blackthorne Sentiment Enhanced Strategy Launches On Efficient Capital Management's Fund Hosting Platform

WHITEWATER, Wis. and WARRENVILLE, Ill., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackthorne Capital Management, LLC ("Blackthorne"), a commodity trading advisor specializing in absolute-return trading strategies, and Efficient Capital Management, LLC ("Efficient"), a trusted leader in the managed futures space, announce the launch of Blackthorne's Sentiment Enhanced Trading Program on Efficient's Fund Hosting platform. The partnership will provide Blackthorne with a superior, well-established infrastructure that has undergone rigorous due diligence reviews by large institutional investors and investment consultants – a key benefit of Efficient's Platform.

"We are thrilled to enter into this significant new partnership with the launch of Blackthorne's Sentiment Enhanced Trading Program on Efficient's platform. The hosting of our Trading Program on Efficient's platform enables us to focus on what we do best - manage money - while Efficient structures and operates the fund and provides us access to top-tier service providers from the very start," said Peter Layton, CEO, and Founder of Blackthorne.

Blackthorne's Sentiment Enhanced Trading Program seeks capital growth through a diversified portfolio consisting of long and short commodity and financial futures. The models use Blackthorne's proprietary analytic and trading software in combination with alternative data sources, such as market sentiment data extracted from Twitter, to identify and execute mispriced futures. The Trading Program is mainly comprised of sentiment momentum models that trade long or short based on the strength of positive or negative market sentiment. Incorporating long and short holdings of multiple liquid futures including agricultural, energy, equity index, interest rate, and metals allows for large-scale diversification.

"Efficient is excited to host Blackthorne's Sentiment Enhanced Trading Program on our Fund Hosting Platform. We value Blackthorne's innovation in the financial markets, industry expertise, and impressive leadership," said Curt Bradshaw, Managing Director of Efficient Capital Management.

Structuring and managing funds for clients for over twenty years, Efficient has made its infrastructure available to managers as a service to the broader managed futures community. By lowering the barrier to entry into the space, Efficient enables investors to access a wider range of quality managers. Efficient's investment products and services are available to financially sophisticated investors who meet certain eligibility criteria.

Blackthorne Capital Management is one of southwest Wisconsin's few commodity trading advisors. Blackthorne is different from most investment firms in that it specializes in alternative data and applies its forecast models to a diversified portfolio of global market sectors including equities, interest rates, energies, metals and agriculturals. Blackthorne is registered with the National Futures Association as a commodity trading advisor.

Founded in 1999, Efficient is an experienced and trusted institutional firm dedicated exclusively to managed futures. Efficient seeks to expresses its primary areas of expertise by: 1) identifying and selecting the world's most skilled managers, 2) combining the expertise of those managers to construct diversified, actively managed portfolios, and 3) supporting the portfolios with best-in-class risk management and infrastructure solutions. Efficient currently manages nominal assets of approximately $2 billion and is registered with the National Futures Association as commodity pool operator.

