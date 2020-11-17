Blackview BL6000 Pro - first global 5G rugged phone available for pre-order

Like previous rugged phone generations from Blackview, the Blackview BL6000 Pro is rated at industry-leading IP68 & IP69K & MIL-STD-810G military certification, which can generally withstand water immersion up to 1.5m for 30 minutes, and drop-proof up to 1.5m heights. But unlike any other phones out there, it can perform basic phone functions normally even in a freezing temperature as low as -30℃, which is absolutely an asset in the winter. Besides, users can expect an enhanced waterproof capability in the BL6000 Pro as it adopts an all-new waterproof technology - Nano molding.

The camera is the second killer feature about the phone. It's equipped with Sony® IMX582 triple rear camera and Samsung® S5K3P9-SP 16MP front camera, coupled with superior processing software and rich features (PortraitColor, HDR, Night Mode, Underwater, Ultra-Wide, 4K 30fps). It's worth mentioning that the engineers put much effort into optimizing the camera software, so users can expect the best camera result in any other rugged phone.

Before the BL6000 Pro, no other rugged phone was 5G powered. It's powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 chip, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM, which can totally change the rugged phone experience. Users can expect including but not limited to high-quality video conferencing, as well as a premium experience for watching live and 4K video streams or playing cloud and online games with friends.

More key specs:

* -30° Survival Mode, IP68&IP69K&MIL-STD-810G

* 5G/4G Global Bands, Support SA & NSA

* 2.3Gbp/s Download, 1.25Gbp/s Upload

* Advanced FHD+ punch hole display

* 5280mAh battery

* Air pressure sensor, Fingerprint

* Android 10 OS, NFC

* GPS & GLONASS & Beidou & Galileo & QZSS

Surprisingly, with all these great specs and features, the BL6000 Pro sells at only $399.99 from the start, limited to 500 units. That's a really seductive offer. Generally the earlier users buy the phone, the bigger discount they can enjoy. Check the pricing details below.

Super Early Bird -- $399.99, limited to 500 units

Early Bird -- $449.99, limited to 600 units

Lightning Deals -- $499.99, gifted with a pair of TWS earphones, limited to 2000 units

Indiegogo Special -- $599.99, gifted with a pair of TWS earphones, unlimited quantity

The BL6000 Pro is available for pre-order now, starting with $399.99 on Indiegogo. Go ahead to snap up one at the best price. For all backers for the phone, they have a chance to get a cash reward by joining the referral program. Click here to snap up one and learn more about the referral program now.

Buy Link: https://bit.ly/32KT011

Press Photos

https://www.dropbox.com/s/yjp5r9iogp5aiu2/News%20Pictures%20-%2011.16.zip?dl=0

About Blackview

Founded in 2003, Blackview is a trailblazer in developing the state-of-the-art rugged phones. As a rugged phone manufactured based company, we have 1,000 workers, 9,000 square meter factory, based in China, covering 18 production lines, each of which can produce 1200-1500pcs day/line. We have set up 35 agents with business range covering 70 countries and regions. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.blackview.hk

Follow our social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackview_mobile/

Facebook(Global): https://www.facebook.com/www.blackview.hk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackviewPhone

SOURCE Blackview

Related Links

http://www.blackview.hk

