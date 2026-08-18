Blackwatch International Names Mike Horton Chief Operating Officer

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackwatch International Corporation, a leading provider of technology, innovation, and engineering solutions to the federal government, today announced that Mike Horton has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Mike brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience across the federal government and private sector, with extensive expertise in technology, national security, enterprise operations, and mission transformation. Prior to joining Blackwatch, He served as Vice President of National Security at ASRC Federal. Earlier in his career, he held Senior Executive Service leadership positions at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, including serving as the department's first Chief Data Officer.

"Mike's addition to Blackwatch is a significant investment in the future of our company," said Cliff Webster, President of Blackwatch International. "He brings a rare combination of senior federal leadership experience, operational discipline, technology expertise, and a deep understanding of our customers' missions. Mike has led complex organizations, transformed enterprise capabilities, and delivered results in some of the most demanding environments in government and industry. We are building an organization capable of taking on increasingly complex missions, and Mike is exactly the kind of leader we need to help take Blackwatch to the next level."

As COO, Mike will lead Blackwatch's operational execution and work with the company's leadership team to strengthen delivery, organizational performance, customer relationships, and continued growth across the federal market.

"I'm excited to join Blackwatch at an important point in the company's growth and, in many ways, to join a team I have known and respected for many years," said Mike Horton. "I have had the opportunity to build longstanding relationships with the Blackwatch executive team and have seen firsthand their commitment to their customers, their people, and the missions they support. That history and shared understanding made the decision to join Blackwatch an easy one. I look forward to working with this team to strengthen operational excellence, expand our capabilities, and position Blackwatch for continued growth while maintaining the culture and customer focus that have made the company successful."

Horton's appointment reflects Blackwatch's continued investment in leadership and its commitment to providing customers with the experienced talent and operational capabilities required to support complex federal missions.

About Blackwatch International

Blackwatch is an agile small business with the experience of a large corporation focused on cybersecurity, information technology, engineering, and operational support services to federal civilian, defense, and law enforcement agencies. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Blackwatch delivers secure, innovative solutions backed by CMMI Level 3, CMMC Level 2, and ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 20000-1, and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, demonstrating the company's commitment to quality, information security, and service excellence in support of critical government missions.

Media Contact:

Lee Tanner

Blackwatch International Corporation

[email protected]

571-395-8403

SOURCE Blackwatch International