Blackwatch International received an award on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) $8 billion Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation (ITSSS-2) Blanket Purchase Agreement

MCLEAN, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackwatch has received an award on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) eight-year, $8 billion Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation (ITSSS-2) Blanket Purchase Agreement, the largest FBI information technology (IT) contract vehicle ever established, to assist the FBI in managing and implementing a wide breadth of IT service projects and programs.

"We are humbled by the opportunity to support the FBI's national security, intelligence, and law enforcement programs and to collaborate on innovative technological solutions." said David Wolf, Blackwatch Senior Vice President of Operations." After more than 20 years of personally and professionally supporting the FBI, this contract is pivotal to accelerate technology and innovation to safeguard our national security."

To protect the American people and uphold the Constitution, the FBI focuses on counterterrorism, counterintelligence, cybercrime, public corruption, civil rights, and organized, white-collar, and violent crime. The FBI is one of the largest collectors and disseminators of data in the world and IT plays a vital role in its mission. ITSSS-2 will provide the Bureau with a streamlined acquisition process and vetted pool of partners for rapid and efficient contracting to support its investigative and enforcement needs.

"Blackwatch looks forward to collaborating and partnering with the FBI to deliver innovative solutions to support the agency's dynamic needs," said Cliff Webster, Blackwatch's President. "We are excited to be chosen for this highly competitive award and look forward to providing cutting-edge technology and innovation to enable sophisticated intelligence analysis."

