Blackwell Auctions to Offer Three Watercolors by Carl Werner

One of the renowned artist's works garnered $690k in late 2021

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackwell Auctions will be selling three paintings by important European watercolor artist Carl Friedrich Heinrich Werner (German, 1808-1894) on Saturday, May 7 at noon (Eastern time). The pieces, two of which appear to be among the largest Werner watercolors sold at auction, depict scenes from Venice and Rome.

"Admittedly, in terms of subject, Werner's sweet spot seems to be the Holy Land," said Edwin Bailey, Blackwell's owner. "But he became famous as a watercolor painter in Venice in the 1850s."

One of Werner's paintings of the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem sold at auctions around Europe no fewer than six times from 2008 to 2021. Most recently, it sold in June 2021 in Germany for $62,445, only to be offered four months later at Sotheby's in London, where it realized a stunning $689,190, a ten-fold increase.

"The three Werner pieces in Saturday's sale haven't been on the market in a generation," said Bailey. "The consignor's family purchased them at a gallery in the early 1980s, and they've hung in their house since."

All forms of bidding will be available for the Saturday sale, including absentee, phone and live via the Internet through LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable, Bidsquare, HiBid and Proxibid. Phone and FaceTime previews available.

"The May auction has quite a lot of fine art besides the Werner pieces," Bailey said, "including paintings by Walter Emerson Baum and Boleslaw Szankowski, a fine KPM plaque, and some good sculpture." Other highlights include Sevres and Meissen porcelain, as well as a selection of fine estate jewelry and watches.

For additional information on any auction item, call Blackwell Auctions at 727-546-0200 or email [email protected]. Online: www.blackwellauctions.com .

