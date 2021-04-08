Blackwell Capital Group Acquires Custom Production Grinding

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackwell Capital Group LLC, has acquired Custom Production Grinding, a Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based provider of high-precision cylindrical grinding, honing, and surface grinding of parts for manufacturers and machine shops.

Examples of Metal and Plastic Parts Finished by Custom Production Grinding through OD or ID Grinding and Honing - Adhering to Extremely Tight Tolerances

"Custom Production Grinding is well known through the Midwest for its incredible ability to adhere to very tight tolerances in part profiles, and in meeting demanding deadlines," said Steve Balistreri, managing director of Blackwell Capital Group. "We are looking forward to building upon that excellence, and to expanding Custom Production Grinding's geographic reach and breadth of services."

The precision grinding company was sold by Robert Marx, the second-generation owner of the business which his parents launched in 1983.

Leadership Remains

Custom Production Grinding's leadership remains in place, including Mark Yogerst, president; Greg Schoepke, CFO/controller; and Paul Champeau, general manager. The company's shop floor staff also has extensive experience.

"Our management team is excited about the acquisition," Yogerst said. "We are proud of what we've done here and are honored that Blackwell Capital Group saw the value and potential of the business. We are all looking forward to enhancing our operations so more manufacturers and machine shops can benefit from our high-quality grinding services."

Some of the Midwest's most iconic manufacturers rely on Custom Production Grinding for its ability to adhere to extremely tight tolerances for profiles on parts. Its wide variety of equipment, coupled with the deep experience of its staff, lets Custom Production Grinding create multiple intricate profiles on parts.

New Brand and Website

As part of the acquisition and growth plan, Custom Production Grinding has unveiled a new brand and a new website at cpg1.com .

"Custom Production Grinding is well known for its precision, and for doing what others can't do," Balistreri said. "Our new website powerfully details our various types of grinding and honing as well as surface grinding, shows examples of our work, and details our capabilities," Balistreri said.

About

Blackwell Capital Group invests in privately held companies in the Midwest. It seeks businesses that are transitioning from their founders to outside the family, or businesses that are looking to accelerate their growth. Its strategy is to hold on to its investments and build value.

Custom Production Grinding was founded in 1983 to provide OD grinding services, and eventually expanded. The company serves manufacturers and machine shops throughout the Midwest.

Contact:

Steve Balistreri,

[email protected],

414-331-2766

SOURCE Custom Production Grinding

Related Links

http://www.cpg1.com

