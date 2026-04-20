Blackwell Captive Solutions Announces Cannabis Captive to Expand Access to Employer Health Insurance

Addresses Longstanding Insurance Barriers for a Rapidly Growing, Underserved Workforce

DENVER, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackwell Captive Solutions, a next-generation group medical stop-loss captive focused on bending the healthcare cost curve, today announced the development of a homogenous group medical stop loss captive purpose-built to provide cannabis operators and growers with a viable, transparent alternative to traditional, fully insured health plans.

The new captive will introduce a homogeneous risk pool that is limited exclusively to cannabis operators and growers. It will allow participants to offer employee health insurance through a structure tailored specifically to the industry's unique regulatory and risk profile, an option that has historically been unavailable to most operators. Cannabis workforces tend to skew younger and healthier, with lower incidence of chronic conditions. Despite this favorable risk profile, traditional carriers have avoided the sector.

"Long constrained by regulatory uncertainty and lingering stigma, the cannabis industry has remained largely excluded from more efficient insurance structures despite having workforce demographics that are well-suited to them," explained Scott Byrne, President at Blackwell Captive Solutions. "Many employers have been forced into fully insured plans that limit cost, visibility, and flexibility. We are building this captive specifically to change that dynamic," he added.

As the U.S. cannabis industry grows, demand for cost-effective employee benefits solutions is expected to accelerate. Blackwell's Cannabis Captive will be available to cannabis operators in 24 states plus Washington, D.C., where both medical and recreational use are permitted, as well as in an additional 16 states where cannabis is legal for medical use only.

While a small number of captive-like structures have emerged in the cannabis space, few have actively pursued the market or offered a dedicated, scalable solution. Blackwell's approach represents a more intentional strategy: building infrastructure specifically for an underserved industry rather than adapting existing models. "This isn't just about cannabis," Byrne commented. "It reflects a broader commitment to serving industries that have been overlooked because they require a more thoughtful, purpose-built approach."

Blackwell's Cannabis Captive will operate as a standalone structure within Blackwell's broader captive platform, reinforcing the firm's strategy of developing specialized solutions for markets that lack clear entry points into traditional risk financing mechanisms.

About Blackwell Captive Solutions

Blackwell is a medical stop-loss group captive focused on bending the healthcare cost curve for mid-sized, self-funded employers. By sharing risk without sacrificing control, Blackwell empowers its members to achieve greater financial stability, transparency, and long-term savings. For more information, please visit https://blackwellcaptive.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Sheble

Chief Marketing Officer, Blackwell Captive Solutions

[email protected]] | www.blackwellcaptive.com

SOURCE Blackwell Captive Solutions