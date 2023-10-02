Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network Announces Exclusive National Presenting Sponsorship by Ferring Pharmaceuticals for 2024 Walks to End Bladder Cancer

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network

02 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

First of its kind partnership to help bladder cancer patients and families

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) announced its exclusive partnership with Ferring Pharmaceuticals as the National Presenting Sponsor for its 2024 Walks to End Bladder Cancer. This landmark collaboration marks a significant milestone in the fight against bladder cancer and promises to raise awareness and funds to support bladder cancer research, patient education and support, and advocacy.

"We are delighted and grateful to welcome Ferring Pharmaceuticals as our National Presenting Sponsor for the 2024 Walks to End Bladder Cancer," said Andrea Maddox-Smith, CEO of BCAN. "This unprecedented collaboration represents a pivotal moment in our mission to support bladder cancer patients and families. Together, we will make a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals and families impacted by this terrible disease."

BCAN's Walks to End Bladder Cancer are signature awareness-building events hosted in multiple cities in the United States during May, Bladder Cancer Awareness Month. BCAN expects to have more than 15 Walk locations in 2024. The Walks include thousands of participants united in support of bladder cancer patients and families and help raise awareness of bladder cancer, the sixth-most diagnosed cancer in America.

"Ferring is honored to join BCAN as the National Presenting Sponsor for the 2024 Walk to End Bladder Cancer as we share in BCAN's mission to address the unmet needs of individuals and families impacted by bladder cancer with innovative solutions and support," said Shetal Vyas, Vice President, General Manager, Uro-Oncology at Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "Patients are at the forefront of everything we do at Ferring, and our partnership with BCAN provides us with a unique opportunity to help build greater awareness of the early signs and symptoms of bladder cancer and address the gaps in patient care as we endeavor to transform the treatment landscape."

This strategic collaboration between BCAN and Ferring Pharmaceuticals represents a significant step forward in raising awareness about bladder cancer and supporting those impacted by the disease. 

About BCAN:

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network's (BCAN's) mission is to increase public awareness about bladder cancer, advance bladder cancer research and provide educational and support services for the bladder cancer community.

About Ferring:

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, uro-oncology and in specialty areas within orthopaedics and gastroenterology, including microbiome therapeutics. For more information, call 1-888-FERRING (1-888-337-7464) or visit www.ferringusa.com.

