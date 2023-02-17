Bladder Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Major players in the bladder cancer drugs market are Pfizer, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis International and Johnson & Johnson.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245037/?utm_source=PRN

Source: ReportLinker

The global bladder cancer drugs market will grow from $2.32 billion in 2022 to $2.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The bladder cancer drugs market is expected to grow to $4.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.9%.

The bladder cancer drugs market consists of sales of Atezolizumab, Avelumab, Balversa, and Bavencio.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The bladder cancer drugs market consists of sales of bladder cancer drugs.Bladder cancer is cancerous tissue that occurs on the lining of the bladder.

These cancerous tissues are also called tumors and have the potential to spread to other nearby cells and tissues if not treated soon. The bladder cancer market consists of treatments for bladder cancer types such as urothelial carcinoma, squamous cell bladder cancer, adenocarcinoma, and others.

North America is the largest region in the bladder cancer drugs market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the bladder cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of bladder cancer drugs are non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer and muscle-invasive bladder cancer.NMIBC (non-muscle invasive bladder cancer) is cancer that develops in the tissue that lines the bladder's inner surface.

There is no involvement of the bladder muscle. The different applications include low-grade tumors, and high-grade tumors and are distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others.

The number of bladder cancer cases has been on the rise.Factors such as unhygienic workplace exposures, an increase in smoking habits, and consuming water that contains Arsenic increase the chances of blood cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, there were 81,400 new cases of bladder cancer in 2020 out of which a total of 62,100 cases were in men and 19,300 cases in women. This increased incidence of bladder cancer increases the demand for bladder cancer drugs, contributing to the growth of the market.

The increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies restrains the bladder cancer drugs market.Biologic therapy uses a body's immune system to fight cancer rather than chemical drugs which reduces the body's immune power.

For instance, FDA cleared targeted therapy, Tecentriq, the first product in its class (PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors) approved to treat bladder cancer. The advantages of biological drugs and targeted therapies over conventional chemical drugs might negatively influence the market.

Major organizations are investing in the research to utilize nano-technology as a means to deliver drugs into the human body.Nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures, and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale.

This method of delivery helps doctors to offer a simple and effective way of treating bladder cancer in their patients because the nanoparticles used in the treatment can attack the cancerous cells directly without harming the surrounding cells. For instance, the Center for Drug Research And Development in Canada pledged a $1.2 million investment in Sitka biopharma to help with development activities for clinical trials of STK-01, a product to treat bladder cancer using nanotechnology.

The bladder cancer drugs market is regulated by government agencies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA), USFDA (the US food and drug ministration), and others which lay down policies and guidelines that a manufacturer should follow.For instance, in the USA, FDA has formulated three main programs for expediting drugs that could be used to treat serious conditions, namely the fast-track program, the breakthrough drug program, and the accelerated approval program.

Though these three programs are used in expediting the approval of drugs, there are subtle differences.Fast track status is given to a drug that can treat a serious condition and clinical/non-clinical data prove its potential to cater to unmet medical needs.

Breakthrough therapy status is given to a drug that can treat a serious condition and there is proper clinical evidence of it being better than available treatments.Accelerated approval status is given to a drug that has breakthrough therapy status along with a surrogate endpoint that can predict its effectiveness.

A surrogate endpoint is an indicator or sign that can be used to tell if a treatment method is effective or not. For example, in cancer treatments, a shrinking tumor can be used as an indicator of cancer treatment effectiveness than checking for the time of tumor survival. Surrogate endpoints are used in clinical trials to save time and are especially used in the fast expedition of life-saving drugs. FDA expedites drugs under all three programs within 60 days of filing a request for consideration.

In August 2022, Merck&co, a US-based pharmaceutical company acquired Seagen for a deal amount of $40 billion.Through this acquisition, Merck&co expands its business in oncology.

SeagenInc is a US-based bio-technology company that develops various cancer drugs including bladder cancer drugs.

The countries covered in the bladder cancer drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The bladder cancer drugs refer to drugs or medications that are used in the treatment of bladder cancer drugs.Bladder cancer is cancerous tissue that occurs on the lining of the bladder.

These cancerous tissues are also called tumors and have the potential to spread to other nearby cells and tissues if not treated soon. The bladder cancer market consists of treatments for bladder cancer types such as urothelial carcinoma, squamous cell bladder cancer, adenocarcinoma, and others.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The bladder cancer drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bladder cancer drugs market statistics, including bladder cancer drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a bladder cancer drugs market share, detailed bladder cancer drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bladder cancer drugs industry. This bladder cancer drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245037/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker