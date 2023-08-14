Blade & Timber and Breakout Join Forces to Support Maui Relief Initiatives

News provided by

Blade & Timber and Breakout

14 Aug, 2023, 17:51 ET

MAUI, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blade & Timber Honolulu and Breakout Waikiki are rallying together to offer aid to the people of Maui during their time of need. Recognizing the heartbreak caused by the unfolding situation on one of Hawaii's neighboring islands, these two entertainment establishments are collaborating to make a positive impact.

From Tuesday, August 15th to Friday, August 18th, Blade & Timber and Breakout are committed to donating 10% of their proceeds to support Maui relief initiatives, with all donations directed towards the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Continue Reading
Maui Strong
Maui Strong

Donate Today: https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong

"As someone who cares deeply for our island community, witnessing the unity in supporting Maui is truly heartwarming. Let's join hands and spread the aloha spirit, making a meaningful impact during these trying times." - Matt Baysinger, CEO/ Owner Swell Spark

About Blade & Timber and Breakout
Blade & Timber offers an exhilarating axe-throwing experience that seamlessly combines excitement with camaraderie. Breakout specializes in immersive escape room adventures, challenging the mind and fostering teamwork. Both brands have solidified their roles as cherished parts of their respective communities, captivating locals and visitors alike.

These initiatives are in line with Swell Spark's mission as the parent company. Swell Spark is an industry leader in providing interactive entertainment experiences that captivate and inspire. With a portfolio of entertainment brands including Blade & Timber and Breakout, the company remains committed to creating memorable moments that bring people together. Swell Spark's values resonate deeply with the unity and resilience that define Hawaii's island spirit, reaffirming their genuine care for the well-being of their fellow residents.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Sami Cintron | Senior Marketing Manager | [email protected]

SOURCE Blade & Timber and Breakout

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.