Blade & Timber and Breakout Join Forces to Support Maui Relief Initiatives

MAUI, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blade & Timber Honolulu and Breakout Waikiki are rallying together to offer aid to the people of Maui during their time of need. Recognizing the heartbreak caused by the unfolding situation on one of Hawaii's neighboring islands, these two entertainment establishments are collaborating to make a positive impact.

From Tuesday, August 15th to Friday, August 18th, Blade & Timber and Breakout are committed to donating 10% of their proceeds to support Maui relief initiatives, with all donations directed towards the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Maui Strong

Maui Strong

"As someone who cares deeply for our island community, witnessing the unity in supporting Maui is truly heartwarming. Let's join hands and spread the aloha spirit, making a meaningful impact during these trying times." - Matt Baysinger, CEO/ Owner Swell Spark

About Blade & Timber and Breakout

Blade & Timber offers an exhilarating axe-throwing experience that seamlessly combines excitement with camaraderie. Breakout specializes in immersive escape room adventures, challenging the mind and fostering teamwork. Both brands have solidified their roles as cherished parts of their respective communities, captivating locals and visitors alike.

These initiatives are in line with Swell Spark's mission as the parent company. Swell Spark is an industry leader in providing interactive entertainment experiences that captivate and inspire. With a portfolio of entertainment brands including Blade & Timber and Breakout, the company remains committed to creating memorable moments that bring people together. Swell Spark's values resonate deeply with the unity and resilience that define Hawaii's island spirit, reaffirming their genuine care for the well-being of their fellow residents.

