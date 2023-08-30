Blade & Timber Axe Throwing Opens in Lawrence, Alongside Anticipated Sinkers Lounge Opening in 2024

Swell Spark, the parent company of Blade & Timber Axe Throwing, returns to Lawrence just in time for fall semester.

LAWRENCE, Kan., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Blade & Timber location, situated at 722 Massachusetts Street, marks a significant comeback after the original facility tragically burned down in 2019. The eagerly anticipated facility will feature six axe-throwing lanes, alongside a curated selection of food and beverage offerings. With the mission to make axe throwing accessible to everyone, Blade & Timber invites individuals aged ten and up, regardless of their experience level, to join in the axe-throwing excitement.

Founder and CEO Matt Baysinger shared his sentiments, stating, "It's been a heartfelt journey since the fire, and we're thrilled to reignite the energy on Mass Street just in time for the school spirit and the KU football fever. We can't wait to see the Lawrence community come together once again."

Opening and Ongoing Construction

With the goal of offering an exceptional experience before the fall semester, Blade & Timber Lawrence is all set to open its doors on Thursday, August 31st. As the excitement builds, the company graciously seeks the understanding of the community during the construction phase. The team is working tirelessly to ensure a seamless transition and extends their appreciation for the patience exhibited by everyone throughout the next several months. Initially, the hours of operation will be limited to Friday through Sunday, with the hopes to expand in the future.

Hours Of Operation:

Thursday 4-10PM

Friday 2-11 PM

Saturday 11AM - 11PM

Sunday 12PM - 8PM

As a thank you for your patience, utilize promo code THANKYOU to throw for $21 now through October 1st, 2023.

Book online at: https://www.bladeandtimber.com/locations/lawrence

Mini-Golf Concept Opening Spring 2024

Adding to the excitement, Blade & Timber Lawrence will proudly introduce Sinkers Lounge, a mini-golf concept that is set to captivate Lawrence's entertainment landscape in 2024. This marks an exciting milestone as Swell Spark brings together two of its entertainment concepts, blending them into a unique hybrid experience for the very first time.

About Blade & Timber Axe Throwing

At Blade & Timber, it's more than just axe throwing. We pride ourselves on teaching guests of all ages and abilities how to throw axes. Whether you walk away as a full-scale lumberjack or not, we can all but promise that you'll have a photo roll of smiles, a handful of memories, and an incredible experience to share with the folks you care about the most. Anyone ages 10 and up can experience axe throwing from novice to seasoned throwers, and all AXE-periences start with personalized coaching by Blade & Timber's Axe Safety-certified coaches. Blade & Timber can be experienced in cities across the country including: Seattle, Portland, Wichita, Kansas City, Leawood, and Honolulu.

About Swell Spark

Swell Spark is the parent company of interactive entertainment brands including Breakout KC, Breakout Waikiki escape rooms, Sinker's Lounge, as well as Blade & Timber Axe Throwing. Headquartered in Kansas City, the company has served as a consultant to interactive entertainment industry leaders all over the world. Swell Spark operates entertainment locations in five states, with plans to expand its Blade & Timber and Sinker's Lounge concepts in 2023 and 2024. The company was named one of Kansas City's Top 10 Small Businesses in 2021,has more than 150 employees and is positioned to be one of the nation's leaders in "small box" entertainment. SwellSpark.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sami Cintron

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Blade & Timber Axe Throwing