Blade & Timber Honolulu Celebrates Milestone Achievement with New Liquor License

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After much anticipation and hard work, Blade & Timber Honolulu has been granted its long-awaited liquor license, marking a momentous milestone for the brand and its patrons.

With the newly acquired liquor license, Blade & Timber Honolulu now proudly presents an expanded and diverse range of cocktail offerings, elevating the entertainment experience to new heights. This step has been a long time coming, representing a substantial effort to enhance the overall guest experience by providing a wider selection of beverage choices.

"Obtaining the liquor license is a milestone we've eagerly pursued, as it aligns with our commitment to offer exceptional and well-rounded experiences for our guests," shared CEO Matt Baysinger.

But that's not all! Blade & Timber is excited to unveil a series of captivating promotions designed to amplify the entertainment experience. These innovative promotions include engaging happy hours, industry nights, family-focused evenings, and much more. It's all about fostering a dynamic atmosphere that resonates with diverse audiences.

Book online at: https://www.bladeandtimber.com/locations/honolulu-kaka-ako

About Blade & Timber Axe Throwing

At Blade & Timber, it's more than just axe throwing. We pride ourselves on teaching guests of all ages and abilities how to throw axes. Whether you walk away as a full-scale lumberjack or not, we can all but promise that you'll have a photo roll of smiles, a handful of memories, and an incredible experience to share with the folks you care about the most. Anyone ages 10 and up can experience axe throwing from novice to seasoned throwers, and all AXE-periences start with personalized coaching by Blade & Timber's Axe Safety-certified coaches. Blade & Timber can be experienced in cities across the country including: Seattle, Portland, Wichita, Kansas City, Leawood, and Honolulu.

