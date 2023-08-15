Blade & Timber Wichita Raises the Bar with Liquor License and Delectable Cocktail Menu

News provided by

Blade & Timber Axe Throwing

15 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blade & Timber Wichita, is proud to announce a significant achievement in its journey. The establishment has secured its liquor license, a development that sets the stage for an exciting new phase in Wichita's entertainment landscape.

Paired with this milestone, Blade & Timber Wichita is delighted to unveil the launch of its Axe Throwing Cocktail Menu. Located in the vibrant Delano neighborhood, this launch marks a dynamic fusion of entertainment and libations, redefining the entertainment scene in Wichita.

Featuring an impressive 11 throwing lanes, Blade & Timber Wichita stands ready to welcome enthusiasts and newcomers alike. With ample space to host special events and a team of certified axe throwing coaches, the venue is well-equipped to offer an unparalleled experience.

Blade & Timber stands as the ultimate choice for hosting engaging B2B and group events. With our unrivaled expertise in creating immersive entertainment experiences, we're your go-to partner for crafting memorable and interactive events that leave a lasting impact.

Book online at: https://www.bladeandtimber.com/locations/wichita-delano-district
Book your next team builder or company outing today: https://www.bladeandtimber.com/groups-parties#group-form

Join the Celebration August 17th
Mark your calendars for August 17 as Blade & Timber Wichita invites the community to join in a grand launch celebration with the Wichita Chamber. The day promises an array of exciting activities, including discounts, yard games that add a touch of friendly competition, captivating music by a DJ, snack offerings, and an opportunity to enjoy the vibrant community spirit.

"We're thrilled to take Blade & Timber Wichita to the next level with the introduction of our cocktail menu and the added excitement of our liquor license. It's a fusion of fun and flavor, all set in the heart of the Delano neighborhood," General Manager, Ty Jones,  of Blade & Timber Wichita.

About Blade & Timber Axe Throwing

At Blade & Timber, it's more than just axe throwing. We pride ourselves on teaching guests of all ages and abilities how to throw axes. Whether you walk away as a full-scale lumberjack or not, we can all but promise that you'll have a photo roll of smiles, a handful of memories, and an incredible experience to share with the folks you care about the most. Anyone ages 10 and up can experience axe throwing from novice to seasoned throwers, and all AXE-periences start with personalized coaching by Blade & Timber's Axe Safety-certified coaches. Blade & Timber can be experienced in cities across the country including: Seattle, Portland, Wichita, Kansas City, Leawood, and Honolulu.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Sami Cintron | Senior Marketing Manager | [email protected]

SOURCE Blade & Timber Axe Throwing

Also from this source

Axe Throwing Has Hit the Mark in Northwest Portland

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.