Blade & Timber Wichita Raises the Bar with Liquor License and Delectable Cocktail Menu

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blade & Timber Wichita, is proud to announce a significant achievement in its journey. The establishment has secured its liquor license, a development that sets the stage for an exciting new phase in Wichita's entertainment landscape.

Paired with this milestone, Blade & Timber Wichita is delighted to unveil the launch of its Axe Throwing Cocktail Menu. Located in the vibrant Delano neighborhood, this launch marks a dynamic fusion of entertainment and libations, redefining the entertainment scene in Wichita.

Featuring an impressive 11 throwing lanes, Blade & Timber Wichita stands ready to welcome enthusiasts and newcomers alike. With ample space to host special events and a team of certified axe throwing coaches, the venue is well-equipped to offer an unparalleled experience.

Blade & Timber stands as the ultimate choice for hosting engaging B2B and group events. With our unrivaled expertise in creating immersive entertainment experiences, we're your go-to partner for crafting memorable and interactive events that leave a lasting impact.

Book online at: https://www.bladeandtimber.com/locations/wichita-delano-district

Book your next team builder or company outing today: https://www.bladeandtimber.com/groups-parties#group-form

Join the Celebration August 17th

Mark your calendars for August 17 as Blade & Timber Wichita invites the community to join in a grand launch celebration with the Wichita Chamber. The day promises an array of exciting activities, including discounts, yard games that add a touch of friendly competition, captivating music by a DJ, snack offerings, and an opportunity to enjoy the vibrant community spirit.

"We're thrilled to take Blade & Timber Wichita to the next level with the introduction of our cocktail menu and the added excitement of our liquor license. It's a fusion of fun and flavor, all set in the heart of the Delano neighborhood," General Manager, Ty Jones, of Blade & Timber Wichita.

About Blade & Timber Axe Throwing

At Blade & Timber, it's more than just axe throwing. We pride ourselves on teaching guests of all ages and abilities how to throw axes. Whether you walk away as a full-scale lumberjack or not, we can all but promise that you'll have a photo roll of smiles, a handful of memories, and an incredible experience to share with the folks you care about the most. Anyone ages 10 and up can experience axe throwing from novice to seasoned throwers, and all AXE-periences start with personalized coaching by Blade & Timber's Axe Safety-certified coaches. Blade & Timber can be experienced in cities across the country including: Seattle, Portland, Wichita, Kansas City, Leawood, and Honolulu.

