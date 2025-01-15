Blade Air Expands into Residential Market with Acquisition of InnerEco, Setting New Standards for Sustainable HVAC Solutions

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Blade Air, a leading provider of sustainable indoor air quality solutions for commercial spaces, is pleased to announce its acquisition of InnerEco Environmental Inc., a pioneering name in residential HVAC filtration. This acquisition marks a significant step in Blade Air's journey to deliver sustainable clean air solutions across North America. Building on the success of last year's acquisition of Smart Filter Technology (CleanAir.ai), it further solidifies Blade Air's leadership in both commercial and residential markets.

Blade Air began with a groundbreaking innovation: the world's first zero-waste carbon filter, designed to tackle odor issues in smelly facilities. However, as the company grew, it uncovered an even bigger challenge—outdated pleated filters that no longer meet modern efficiency and sustainability demands.

InnerEco has been a trusted leader in sustainable residential air filtration for over two decades, serving a loyal customer base across North America, including brands Cimatec, Airscreen, ToxBox, ESSA, and private label brands for leading HVAC professional contractor networks. This acquisition is driven by a shared vision: to deliver filters that prioritize energy savings, waste reduction, and superior air quality and to challenge wasteful, outdated filtration practices.

As demand for improved indoor air quality and energy efficiency reaches unprecedented levels, traditional filtration methods fall short. Blade Air's Pro Filter has already proven its value in the commercial sector, helping clients reduce waste, extend filter life, and save energy. By integrating InnerEco's expertise, Blade Air now brings these benefits into residential homes, empowering homeowners with high-performance filters that improve air quality and protect HVAC systems.

"Imagine a world where homeowners never worry about inefficient filters reducing the lifespan of their HVAC system—we are making this a reality," said Giancarlo Sessa, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Blade Air. "Together, we're pioneering a revolution in air filtration and redefining sustainability in HVAC. Every pleated filter we divert from the landfill supports a cleaner future."

For HVAC professionals and homeowners alike, this acquisition introduces an opportunity to embrace eco-conscious solutions that align with growing environmental awareness. By expanding into the residential market, Blade Air is enabling contractors to meet growing demand for eco-friendly solutions, while homeowners gain access to smart filtration systems that streamline maintenance with real-time notifications and hassle-free replacement ordering.

Together, Blade Air and InnerEco are redefining the HVAC industry with user-focused solutions that prioritize sustainability, efficiency, and convenience. This partnership is a catalyst for delivering high-performance filtration systems that reduce waste, extend HVAC system lifespan, and elevate air quality standards—setting a new benchmark for filtration and indoor air quality solutions across North America.

www.bladeair.com

About Blade Air

Founded in 2017, Blade Air is dedicated to advancing sustainable air quality solutions through innovative HVAC technologies. Trusted by organizations worldwide, Blade Air's solutions serve a wide array of industries, helping to manage over 600 million cubic feet of air while reducing waste and energy consumption.

SOURCE Blade Air Inc.